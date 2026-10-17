Ekchala Durga: How ancestral pujos still uphold the single-canopy tradition

While much of Kolkata's Durga Puja spotlight falls on towering themed pandals, tradition survives inside the city's older pujos. There, the goddess is still crafted in the ekchala style, a form that has been handed down through generations of idol-makers and patrons.

The term ekchala combines ek (one) with chala (a canopy or frame). In an ekchala image, Durga and her four children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik, sit together within one shared backdrop, so the family reads as a single composition rather than as separate figures in individual frames. Closely tied to Bengal's old family pujos, the style puts the spotlight on classic proportions, detailed ornamentation and the skill of the artisan. Here are four places that still uphold the traditional idol.