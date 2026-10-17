Ekchala Durga: How ancestral pujos still uphold the single-canopy tradition

While much of Kolkata's Durga Puja spotlight falls on towering themed pandals, tradition survives inside the city's older pujos. There, the goddess is still crafted in the ekchala style, a form that has been handed down through generations of idol-makers and patrons.
The term ekchala combines ek (one) with chala (a canopy or frame). In an ekchala image, Durga and her four children, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Kartik, sit together within one shared backdrop, so the family reads as a single composition rather than as separate figures in individual frames. Closely tied to Bengal's old family pujos, the style puts the spotlight on classic proportions, detailed ornamentation and the skill of the artisan. Here are four places that still uphold the traditional idol.
Sovabazar Rajbari
Founded in the eighteenth century by Raja Nabakrishna Deb, this is among the city's best-known historic pujos and is deeply bound up with Calcutta's own history. The family's traditional arrangement of the goddess alongside her children is central to the look of the celebration, and the old thakurdalan and courtyard show how the festival was observed in the city's grandest households.
Khelat Ghosh House, Pathuriaghata
Known for its heritage architecture, this mansion hosts a pujo with an ekchala image in which the goddess and her children share one decorated backdrop. Its thakurdalan, often described as the longest in the city, and open courtyard form a fitting stage.
Bagbazar Sarbojanin, North Kolkata
This old community pujo is a landmark of the city’s pre-Independence history and has long been associated with figures of the nationalist movement. Its ekchala image has stayed faithful to the same design, colour and structure across the decades, and it remains a perennial favourite. It is a good place to see the classic composition in a public setting.
Maddox Square, Ballygunge
Run by the Ballygunge Durga Puja Samity for decades, this south Kolkata pujo is famous as much for its atmosphere as for its idol. It is known for its traditional character and old-world charm, and it draws crowds of all ages. It makes a lively contrast to the quieter north Kolkata stops and brings the south of the city onto the trail.
Sovabazar and Bagbazar sit close together and work well as a north Kolkata walk, with Pathuriaghata easy to add to a longer route. Maddox Square is best saved for a separate south Kolkata outing, ideally early in the day or later in the evening to avoid the thickest crowds. Some of these pujos are held in private homes, so confirm visiting hours and entry arrangements beforehand, and be aware that photography may not be allowed in some spaces.
In a season when pandals increasingly push toward new materials and concepts, these ekchala images offer a timeless contrast: a reminder of the artistry and visual language that have shaped Bengal’s festival culture for generations,
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