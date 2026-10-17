From curry to catamaran: The Tamil words hiding in your English vocabulary

Ever ordered a curry, tucked into a bowl of soup or spotted a catamaran on holiday without giving the words a second thought? Well, here's a fun little plot twist: some everyday English words have Tamil roots. And no, this isn't just a case of words sounding vaguely familiar.
Tamil, one of the world's oldest living classical languages, has travelled far beyond southern India through centuries of trade, migration and cultural exchange. Along the way, some Tamil words made their way into English, often changing their spelling and pronunciation as they went. And the best bit? You might already be using several of them without having the faintest idea where they came from.
The word catamaran comes from the Tamil kattumaram (கட்டுமரம்), meaning roughly 'tied wood'. It originally referred to a watercraft made from logs tied together. Today, the word is commonly associated with boats featuring two parallel hulls. A rather brilliant example of how a practical local invention found its way into global vocabulary.
Here's one for the foodies. The word curry is linked to the Tamil kari (கறி), referring to a sauce, relish or dish. It travelled into English through historical contact and trade, eventually becoming a catch-all term for a huge range of dishes. Of course, anyone who's grown up eating Indian food knows that the word barely scratches the surface of the sheer variety involved. From peppery gravies to coconut-based curries, there's a whole world of flavour that one word can't quite capture.
Fancy something a little more unexpected? Meet mulligatawny. Yes, that rather old-school soup name has Tamil roots, too. It comes from milagu-thanni (மிளகுத்தண்ணீர்), meaning 'pepper water'. What began as a description of a peppery liquid eventually became the name of a soup popularised in British and Anglo-Indian food culture. It's a particularly interesting example of how food traditions evolve when cultures meet.
Congee, a type of rice porridge popular across several Asian cuisines, has a name traced to the Tamil kanji (கஞ்சி), referring to a rice-based gruel. It's a lovely example of how food words travel across cultures, carrying a little bit of their history with them. While congee comes in many regional varieties, the linguistic connection offers a glimpse into centuries of cultural exchange.
Here's one you probably won't hear every day. A cheroot is a type of cigar, and the word comes from the Tamil curuttu (சுருட்டு), meaning 'roll'.The connection makes sense when you consider the cigar's rolled form. It's another reminder that Tamil's influence on English extends beyond food and everyday household vocabulary.
These words didn't simply teleport into English overnight. They travelled through centuries of maritime trade, colonial encounters and cultural exchange, often passing through other languages along the way. Their spellings and meanings sometimes shifted, making their original connections less obvious.
Tamil-speaking communities along India's southern coast played an important role in regional trade, while British contact with the Indian subcontinent brought many local terms into English.
Tamil's influence on English is a reminder that languages don't exist in neat little boxes. They borrow, adapt and evolve — much like the people who speak them. Turns out, English has been carrying a little Tamil with it all along. Isn't that rather cool?
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