From curry to catamaran: The Tamil words hiding in your English vocabulary

Catamaran: From tied-up logs to luxury sailing

The word catamaran comes from the Tamil kattumaram (கட்டுமரம்), meaning roughly 'tied wood'. It originally referred to a watercraft made from logs tied together. Today, the word is commonly associated with boats featuring two parallel hulls. A rather brilliant example of how a practical local invention found its way into global vocabulary.

Curry: The word with a Tamil connection

Here's one for the foodies. The word curry is linked to the Tamil kari (கறி), referring to a sauce, relish or dish. It travelled into English through historical contact and trade, eventually becoming a catch-all term for a huge range of dishes. Of course, anyone who's grown up eating Indian food knows that the word barely scratches the surface of the sheer variety involved. From peppery gravies to coconut-based curries, there's a whole world of flavour that one word can't quite capture.

Mulligatawny: The soup with a Tamil backstory

Fancy something a little more unexpected? Meet mulligatawny. Yes, that rather old-school soup name has Tamil roots, too. It comes from milagu-thanni (மிளகுத்தண்ணீர்), meaning 'pepper water'. What began as a description of a peppery liquid eventually became the name of a soup popularised in British and Anglo-Indian food culture. It's a particularly interesting example of how food traditions evolve when cultures meet.