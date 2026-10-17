Navratri day 7 2026: Maa Kalratri's colour, mantra, bhog, puja vidhi and vrat rules

Kalratri is the seventh form of Durga, also known as Maa Kalratri, and is considered one of the most terrifying forms of the Divine Mother. She is worshipped on the seventh day of the Sharad Navratri festival and is said to end all negativity and ignorance in life. In spite of her terrifying form, she is called Shubhankari, which means 'auspicious'.

Maa Kalratri 2026: Story, colour, bhog, mantra and puja vidhi

As per Hindu beliefs, Maa Kalratri is the goddess who brings about the destruction of evil forces and reinstates dharma. She is shown with dark skin colour and three eyes, along with dishevelled hair. She travels on a donkey, holding a sword and an iron hook, while her other hands are shown performing Abhaya and Varada mudras.