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Navratri day 7 2026: Maa Kalratri's colour, mantra, bhog, puja vidhi and vrat rules

Maa Kalratri, worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri on October 17, 2026, symbolises fearlessness and the destruction of evil. Know her story, the significance of the day’s colour, puja rituals, mantra, bhog and fasting foods
Conquer fear with Maa Kalratri: Day 7 Navratri guide
Discover the legend, rituals, and spiritual significance of worshipping Maa Kalratri to eradicate darkness
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Kalratri is the seventh form of Durga, also known as Maa Kalratri, and is considered one of the most terrifying forms of the Divine Mother. She is worshipped on the seventh day of the Sharad Navratri festival and is said to end all negativity and ignorance in life. In spite of her terrifying form, she is called Shubhankari, which means 'auspicious'.

Maa Kalratri 2026: Story, colour, bhog, mantra and puja vidhi

As per Hindu beliefs, Maa Kalratri is the goddess who brings about the destruction of evil forces and reinstates dharma. She is shown with dark skin colour and three eyes, along with dishevelled hair. She travels on a donkey, holding a sword and an iron hook, while her other hands are shown performing Abhaya and Varada mudras.

Her tale is linked to the demon Raktabeej. Whenever a single drop of blood from him fell on the earth, another demon was created in his likeness. It is said that in popular versions of the story, the ruthless goddess drank the blood of the demon before it could fall onto the earth, defeating him. Her tale is also symbolic of the never-ending circle of desire, wrath, and greed.

Colour, mantra and bhog:

The sacred colour assigned to Day 7 is grey, symbolizing power, mystery
For her bhog, offer pure jaggery or sweets made with jaggery to earn her special blessings

Grey is commonly associated with Maa Kalratri on Navratri Day 7 in 2026, although colour traditions vary. The significance of the colour grey lies in its ability to signify harmony as well as strength that would help devotees overcome negative feelings. The mantra chanted by devotees is, Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah.  Jaggery (gur) and sweets prepared with jaggery are traditional bhog offerings. Some devotees also offer flowers, sesame seeds and other customary prasad.

Essential puja vidhi

Consume Sattvic foods such as fruits, milk, curd, nuts, foxnuts (makhana)
Her favourite flower is night-blooming jasmine

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath, and wear clean grey clothes. Clean the shrine and place a picture or idol of the goddess on a wooden plank covered with a fresh cloth. Light a pure ghee lamp (diya) and dhoop. Apply roli and akshat (unbroken rice) to her image, and offer red flowers like hibiscus or night-blooming jasmine.

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