Navratri day 7 2026: Maa Kalratri's colour, mantra, bhog, puja vidhi and vrat rules

Kalratri is the seventh form of Durga, also known as Maa Kalratri, and is considered one of the most terrifying forms of the Divine Mother. She is worshipped on the seventh day of the Sharad Navratri festival and is said to end all negativity and ignorance in life. In spite of her terrifying form, she is called Shubhankari, which means 'auspicious'.
As per Hindu beliefs, Maa Kalratri is the goddess who brings about the destruction of evil forces and reinstates dharma. She is shown with dark skin colour and three eyes, along with dishevelled hair. She travels on a donkey, holding a sword and an iron hook, while her other hands are shown performing Abhaya and Varada mudras.
Her tale is linked to the demon Raktabeej. Whenever a single drop of blood from him fell on the earth, another demon was created in his likeness. It is said that in popular versions of the story, the ruthless goddess drank the blood of the demon before it could fall onto the earth, defeating him. Her tale is also symbolic of the never-ending circle of desire, wrath, and greed.
Grey is commonly associated with Maa Kalratri on Navratri Day 7 in 2026, although colour traditions vary. The significance of the colour grey lies in its ability to signify harmony as well as strength that would help devotees overcome negative feelings. The mantra chanted by devotees is, Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah. Jaggery (gur) and sweets prepared with jaggery are traditional bhog offerings. Some devotees also offer flowers, sesame seeds and other customary prasad.
Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath, and wear clean grey clothes. Clean the shrine and place a picture or idol of the goddess on a wooden plank covered with a fresh cloth. Light a pure ghee lamp (diya) and dhoop. Apply roli and akshat (unbroken rice) to her image, and offer red flowers like hibiscus or night-blooming jasmine.