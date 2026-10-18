Navratri Day 8 2026: Maa Mahagauri's story, colour, mantra, and bhog

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, which is also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami. She is known for her beauty and benevolence and symbolises spiritual purification and tranquillity. Her followers pray to her, recite her mantra, fast, and perform Kanya Puja to invoke her blessings.

Maa Mahagauri: Story, colour, iconography and puja rituals

Maa Mahagauri is the eighth avatar of Maa Durga according to the Navadurga tradition. The name 'Mahagauri' means 'extremely white' or 'radiant.' This represents the purity that comes without any spiritual impurities. Maa Mahagauri is connected with forgiveness, mercy, and the elimination of all kinds of negative energy.