Navratri Day 8 2026: Maa Mahagauri's story, colour, mantra, and bhog

Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri, which is also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami. She is known for her beauty and benevolence and symbolises spiritual purification and tranquillity. Her followers pray to her, recite her mantra, fast, and perform Kanya Puja to invoke her blessings.
Maa Mahagauri is the eighth avatar of Maa Durga according to the Navadurga tradition. The name 'Mahagauri' means 'extremely white' or 'radiant.' This represents the purity that comes without any spiritual impurities. Maa Mahagauri is connected with forgiveness, mercy, and the elimination of all kinds of negative energy.
As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati undertook very difficult austerities in order to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She had to bear very tough climatic conditions while undergoing these austerities, and during this time her skin became dark.
Satisfied with her steadfastness, Lord Shiva made her his consort and bathed her in the holy water of the river Ganga. Her skin became bright and whitened. She was hence known as Mahagauri. The story of Parvati is indicative of perseverance and purification.
The colour of the eighth day of Navratri 2026 is purple. This symbolises spirituality, respect, and devotion. Devotees can wear purple clothes when observing prayers on the day.
According to legend, Maa Mahagauri has four hands holding different weapons or mudras. The colour of her clothes is white, and she rides a white bull, called Vrishabha. The trident is used by her to break evil spirits, while the damaru is a symbol of rhythm and harmony. Her Abhaya Mudra offers reassurance and protection, and her Varada Mudra signifies blessings and the granting of wishes. Her serene expression reflects peace and compassion.
The most important offering made to Maa Mahagauri is the coconut. Apart from this, the devotees offer milk, kheer made of rice, milk products and white flowers like mogra and champa.
Kumari Puja or Kanya Puja is an important practice on Maha Ashtami day. Girls are invited, and their feet are washed as a sign of respect for the goddess. The girls are offered Tilak, food and gifts. In Kanya Puja, poori, halwa and kala chana are served to young girls by many people.
The process of worshipping Maa Mahagauri starts with cleaning the place of worship and then installing a picture or deity. Light a diya, offer flowers and bhog and then chant the mantra: Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah. The process ends with prayer and aarti.