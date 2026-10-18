Recruiter uses the John Cena test to catch a deepfake candidate using face filter

Why a hand wave?

Live face-swap and filter tools work by tracking a face and laying a digital overlay on top of it. A hand passing in front of the face can confuse the software, making the image glitch, blur or break apart. It's an old trick among recruiters. Jason isn't the first to try it. Dawid Moczadło, cofounder of Vidoc Security Lab, went viral earlier with footage of an interview where the candidate's face kept glitching. When asked to cover his face, the candidate ignored the request, and the interview was ended. A recruiter at the digital studio Make described a similar episode: when she asked a candidate to wave a hand in front of their face, he left the call immediately.

Social media users were largely on Jason's side, praising him for catching the behaviour. Many treated the clip as a sign of the times, with remote hiring now needing a little theatre of its own. He posted the video on X and wrote, “In the days of AI we're going to have to be more careful.. and forced to move to in person interviews.”

It's worth remembering that this is one recruiter's account of one call. The candidate hasn't been identified, and avoiding an odd request isn't proof of a deepfake. Some security firms also warn that simple checks like the hand wave won't stay reliable for long, since the technology keeps improving.