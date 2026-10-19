Can AI really babysit your dog? The answer might surprise you

Modern pet cameras can do more than simply stream footage of your living room. Depending on the device, they can detect movement, send barking alerts, dispense treats and even let you speak to your dog through a smartphone.

Some AI-enabled systems can also help identify patterns in an animal’s behaviour, giving owners clues about how their pets spend time alone. Repeated barking or unusual activity could prompt a closer look at whether a dog is bored, unsettled or struggling with separation.

It’s all part of a wider pet-tech trend that puts convenience at the heart of pet care. From GPS collars to activity trackers, technology is helping owners feel more connected to their furry companions, even when they’re miles away. But can AI actually keep your dog company? Here’s where things get a little complicated. While a camera can help you monitor your dog, it cannot necessarily understand why your pet is barking or pacing around the room.