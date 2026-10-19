Can AI really babysit your dog? The answer might surprise you

Leaving your dog home alone while you head to work can come with a serious case of pet-parent guilt. Is your pooch snoozing peacefully, barking at the postie or plotting the destruction of your favourite cushions? Well, technology might just have a few answers.
AI-powered pet cameras, automatic feeders and interactive toys are making it easier for owners to keep tabs on their dogs remotely. And for busy millennials juggling work, social plans and the occasional weekend getaway, the idea of a digital dog sitter sounds pretty tempting.
Modern pet cameras can do more than simply stream footage of your living room. Depending on the device, they can detect movement, send barking alerts, dispense treats and even let you speak to your dog through a smartphone.
Some AI-enabled systems can also help identify patterns in an animal’s behaviour, giving owners clues about how their pets spend time alone. Repeated barking or unusual activity could prompt a closer look at whether a dog is bored, unsettled or struggling with separation.
It’s all part of a wider pet-tech trend that puts convenience at the heart of pet care. From GPS collars to activity trackers, technology is helping owners feel more connected to their furry companions, even when they’re miles away. But can AI actually keep your dog company? Here’s where things get a little complicated. While a camera can help you monitor your dog, it cannot necessarily understand why your pet is barking or pacing around the room.
Some dogs may enjoy hearing their owner’s voice through a camera, while others might become confused or more excited. Treat dispensers and puzzle toys can offer stimulation, but they’re hardly a substitute for walks, companionship and proper attention.AI can also miss important warning signs, so it shouldn’t be relied upon to handle emergencies or replace a human caregiver when one is needed.
The technology certainly has potential. It can make pet care more convenient, help owners spot behavioural changes and provide reassurance during the working day.But for now, think of AI as a helpful assistant rather than a full-time dog sitter. Your pup might appreciate a smart gadget, but it still needs real-world care, affection and attention.After all, no algorithm can quite replace a proper belly rub.
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