Ecuador priest dies after crucifix falls on him moments after saying, 'All of us here will also die'

A Catholic priest from Ecuador has died following an incident in which a heavy cross crashed onto the back of his head during Mass. The priest, Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, was holding Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil on Saturday when the tragic incident occurred. This came immediately after the Ecuador priest had mentioned the concept of death and how fleeting life can be.

Ecuador priest dies after crucifix falls during livestreamed mass

Father Sanchez Molinari gave a sermon telling people not to be too busy scrolling through their phones, but to spend their time with God and their family. He told people that life is very short. “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,” he told those gathered at the church.