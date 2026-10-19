Ecuador priest dies after crucifix falls on him moments after saying, 'All of us here will also die'

A Catholic priest from Ecuador has died following an incident in which a heavy cross crashed onto the back of his head during Mass. The priest, Patricio Alfredo Sanchez Molinari, was holding Mass at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Guayaquil on Saturday when the tragic incident occurred. This came immediately after the Ecuador priest had mentioned the concept of death and how fleeting life can be.
Father Sanchez Molinari gave a sermon telling people not to be too busy scrolling through their phones, but to spend their time with God and their family. He told people that life is very short. “One day, all of us here will also die, and sometimes the time we’ve spent on things doesn’t have as much meaning as the time we spend with God,” he told those gathered at the church.
In no time, the Ecuador priest went ahead and prayed for God to bless the people around. This was when the priest was standing behind the altar with his back towards the people, and at the very same moment, the big crucifix that hung behind him fell off the wall and knocked him on the head. It seemed like the priest had no idea of any danger from the crucifix.
This surprising event was recorded through a live video. Screams of the parishioners could be heard when some of them came towards the priest, trying to assist him in calling the ambulance. First responders had reached the church, but unfortunately, Father Sanchez Molinari had died on the spot.
The Archbishopric of Guayaquil officially stated that the Ecuadorian priest had died in its message of condolence for the deceased. The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help is part of the Central Vicariate, where Father Sanchez Molinari worked as a parish priest. A Eucharist service in his honour was planned for Sunday night.
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