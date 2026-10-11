Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery after lung nodule discovery

The announcement is the first major surgery Leo has made public since he was elected on May 8, 2025, becoming the first American pope. He has no known history of health problems, and he is known to stay active by playing tennis. That has been a contrast with his predecessor, Francis, who died on April 21, 2025, after a long and widely followed final hospitalisation.

Leo also said the news won't derail his travel plans. Greeting pilgrims from Peru, he thanked them for their prayers ahead of a pastoral visit to the country planned for November. Italian media, citing unnamed Vatican sources, reported that the surgery date may have been moved up to protect that trip.

Support came quickly. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she and the government stand with the pope as he faces this challenge, and said the calm in his voice was reassuring.