Harry Styles finally reveals why he randomly showed up at Pope Leo XIV's big announcement

Harry Styles has finally left the Harry’s House era, which means he’s officially outside again. With his upcoming fourth album, ‘Kiss all the time. Disco, Occasionally’ on the horizon and his new single, ‘Aperture’ is out for the world to hear, Harry is revealing what he did during his downtime ahead of his latest musical era.
Harry finally revealed to his followers the true reason why he was seen at the Vatican last summer during an interview.
"I was getting a haircut in Rome," Styles said, "and I just heard all these people start shouting, 'Habemus papam! Habemus papam!' People just running down the street." The music artist reportedly mentioned that his barber started reciting the Latin phrase, which translates to "we have a pope."
He concluded, “So then he finished up, and I was like, ‘I’m a five-minute walk from there,’ so I walked over there. It was wild.”
Styles, dressed in a blue jacket, baseball cap, and sunglasses, was noticed by keen-eyed fans in the Vatican City crowd back in May 2025. As social media users speculated as to why the British pop artist was there, an image of him soon went viral. The 2025 conclave, which took place on May 7 and 8, was held in the wake of the death of Pope Francis' predecessor. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was selected, becoming the first American to hold the position of supreme pope.
Harry recently announced his fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. This week, he also unveiled the lineup for his upcoming Together, Together global tour and released "Aperture," the album's lead track.
"I think a lot of the songwriting on the album is kind of classic pop songwriting," Styles said. "I think it just came at a time when I was starting to go out dancing a lot more, so I would just keep hearing a lot of different types of music. I was feeling how going to parties with friends and stuff, the music I was hearing, the kinds of experiences with music that I was having was starting to influence the music."
The singer also tried to explain the relationship between disco and kissing suggested in his new album's title. "Drink water all the time, but you're gonna have to pee occasionally," he said. "You don't necessarily keep drinking. You can have a break from kissing if you want, or you could also drink water while you pee. I think it's kind of optional. But I think the idea is you take a break from kissing to disco."
