Navratri day 9 2026: Maa Siddhidatri's colour, mantra, bhog, puja rules

The Sharad Navratri celebrations of 2026 will end with the Mahanavami celebration on Monday, 19th October, after nine days of worshipping Goddess Durga. The ninth day of the festival is devoted to Maa Siddhidatri, who is considered to be the source of siddhis, which means spiritual accomplishment. The colour of the day is Peacock Green. The colour is associated with renewal, individuality and accomplishment.

Maa Siddhidatri: Significance, story, symbols and puja vidhi

The name Siddhidatri is a combination of two Sanskrit terms: 'Siddhi' and 'Datri.' The former means 'perfection', while the latter means 'giver.' She is considered the last and ninth form of Durga and represents the culmination of the Navadurga journey.