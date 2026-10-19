Navratri day 9 2026: Maa Siddhidatri's colour, mantra, bhog, puja rules

The Sharad Navratri celebrations of 2026 will end with the Mahanavami celebration on Monday, 19th October, after nine days of worshipping Goddess Durga. The ninth day of the festival is devoted to Maa Siddhidatri, who is considered to be the source of siddhis, which means spiritual accomplishment. The colour of the day is Peacock Green. The colour is associated with renewal, individuality and accomplishment.
The name Siddhidatri is a combination of two Sanskrit terms: 'Siddhi' and 'Datri.' The former means 'perfection', while the latter means 'giver.' She is considered the last and ninth form of Durga and represents the culmination of the Navadurga journey.
Hindu mythology tells us that the Goddess grants eight siddhis, which include Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitva and Vashitva. These eight siddhis include the power to be very small or very big, to realise one’s desires and to exercise divine power.
According to reports, her grace is believed to have brought mystic powers to Lord Shiva and also led to the creation of Ardhanarishvara, who is considered the combination of Shiva and the Goddess herself. The goddess is considered the energy which bestows power on Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva to fulfil their cosmic duties.
Maa Siddhidatri is either shown to be seated upon a lotus flower or mounted on a lion. She holds four weapons in her hands: a chakra (discus), shankh (conch shell), gada (mace) and lotus. The symbolism associated with them means power, enlightenment, strength and purity, respectively.
Devotees offer prayers to Maa Siddhidatri by cleaning the puja area, placing an idol of Maa Siddhidatri on a red/yellow cloth, lighting a ghee diya and offering flowers, fruits, sweets, kumkum and sandalwood paste to her. Bathe the deity in water mixed with Panchamrit. Offer kumkum, sandalwood paste, akshat, flowers, fruits, and sweets. Chant Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah during the puja.