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Tulip gardens in Delhi to bloom with 4.67 lakh flowers this winter: Here's when and how to visit

The tulip gardens in Delhi are set for a colourful winter as the NDMC and DDA plan to plant 4.67 lakh bulbs imported from the Netherlands, with blooms expected from late January 2027
Tulip gardens in Delhi are set to burst into colour
Tulip gardens in Delhi to feature 4.67 lakh blooms in winter 2027
Updated on
2 min read

Delhi is gearing up for an exciting winter season, with 4.67 lakh tulip bulbs which will ensure the city looks colourful through their plantation in the parks, roadsides and other public places. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be responsible for the plantation for the winter of 2026-2027. The tulip gardens in Delhi will start blooming by the end of January and continue till late February or early March.

Tulip gardens in Delhi: When will the flowers bloom and where can you see them?

The NDMC has purchased 3 lakh bulbs of tulips for parks and important streets that come under its jurisdiction. The rest of the 1.67 lakh bulbs would be used by the DDA in its parks and other places within the city.

The tulip bulbs are usually planted in December and give visitors an opportunity to see colourful flowers till January 2027. The tulip gardens in Delhi will boast colours such as red, yellow, pink, and many other colours. It is best to plan to visit during the month of February, though this may depend on various factors such as weather.

Here are 5 places to watch the tulip gardens in Delhi:

Visitors planning to explore tulip gardens in Delhi should check local updates
Earlier plantation drives also covered Mandi House, Windsor Place, Sher Shah Suri Marg

1. Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri: One of the most famous places in the city to see tulips bloom, this tree-lined boulevard has seen visitors flock during previous blooming seasons.

2. Central Park, Connaught Place: In the very heart of the city, Central Park is one of those parks that has been home to tulips in previous blooming seasons.

3. Lodhi Garden: The historic garden is another of those places to keep an eye out for during tulip blooming season.

4. Talkatora Garden: It is yet another of the many public gardens that have played host to tulips in previous blooming seasons.

5. Sardar Patel Marg: Another of those locations that have seen tulips bloom in previous seasons.

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