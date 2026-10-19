Tulip gardens in Delhi to bloom with 4.67 lakh flowers this winter: Here's when and how to visit

1. Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri: One of the most famous places in the city to see tulips bloom, this tree-lined boulevard has seen visitors flock during previous blooming seasons.

2. Central Park, Connaught Place: In the very heart of the city, Central Park is one of those parks that has been home to tulips in previous blooming seasons.

3. Lodhi Garden: The historic garden is another of those places to keep an eye out for during tulip blooming season.

4. Talkatora Garden: It is yet another of the many public gardens that have played host to tulips in previous blooming seasons.

5. Sardar Patel Marg: Another of those locations that have seen tulips bloom in previous seasons.