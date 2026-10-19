Tulip gardens in Delhi to bloom with 4.67 lakh flowers this winter: Here's when and how to visit

Delhi is gearing up for an exciting winter season, with 4.67 lakh tulip bulbs which will ensure the city looks colourful through their plantation in the parks, roadsides and other public places. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be responsible for the plantation for the winter of 2026-2027. The tulip gardens in Delhi will start blooming by the end of January and continue till late February or early March.
The NDMC has purchased 3 lakh bulbs of tulips for parks and important streets that come under its jurisdiction. The rest of the 1.67 lakh bulbs would be used by the DDA in its parks and other places within the city.
The tulip bulbs are usually planted in December and give visitors an opportunity to see colourful flowers till January 2027. The tulip gardens in Delhi will boast colours such as red, yellow, pink, and many other colours. It is best to plan to visit during the month of February, though this may depend on various factors such as weather.
1. Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri: One of the most famous places in the city to see tulips bloom, this tree-lined boulevard has seen visitors flock during previous blooming seasons.
2. Central Park, Connaught Place: In the very heart of the city, Central Park is one of those parks that has been home to tulips in previous blooming seasons.
3. Lodhi Garden: The historic garden is another of those places to keep an eye out for during tulip blooming season.
4. Talkatora Garden: It is yet another of the many public gardens that have played host to tulips in previous blooming seasons.
5. Sardar Patel Marg: Another of those locations that have seen tulips bloom in previous seasons.