The Royal Bengal Tiger: How the animal got its name

Where to spot The Royal Bengal Tiger in India?

If you are on a mission to spot these beauties yourself then visit any of the below places and see them up close. We recommend taking a guide and moving ahead with precautions.

Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal: The OG place to spot them, you can find them lazing on the mangrove banks or having a casual swim in the waters. Ideally, one opts for a boat safari through the river for some tiger spotting in the Sundarbans. However, it is important to note that the entire area is their natural habitat, and spotting a tiger depends on sheer luck.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan: Tigers can be seen in their specific zones or just strolling about anywhere in the Park. One of their most favourite places is the old ruins.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: Established in 1936, the territory of the Nationl Park talks about famous encounters between the man and beast.

Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh: You never know when two glaring eyes keep watch amidst the sal forests. The Kanha Tiger reserve with its meadows and wildlife, is another popular destination for tiger spotting in Central India.

Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary, Jharkhand: One of the most popular sighting spots is the water bowl. One can quietly settle there and patiently wait for a sighting.