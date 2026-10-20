The Royal Bengal Tiger: How the animal got its name

When you talk about the Royal Bengal Tiger two of pop-cultures iconic films flash right in front of our eyes - the suave, fierce and majestic Sher Khan from Rudyard Kiplings, The Jungle Book and the mysterious murder suspect from Satyajit Ray’s Royal Bengal Tiger Rahoshyo. But have you ever wondered how the animal got its name
When it comes to the different types of tigers in India, one of the first few names that come to mind is that of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Popular for its bright orange coat, jet black stripes and a fierce presence that stays on even after the tiger is out of sight, the Panthera tigris tigris is a popular resident of Sundarbans in West Bengal, Ranthambore in Rajasthan and Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand. It is known to thrive the most in grasslands, mangroves and deciduous forests across the country.
The naming story of The Royal Bengal tiger has two parts to it and both come from its exterior presence. First, ‘royal’ stems from its appearance. The majestic vibe, the muscular presence, and the way it became a symbol of royalty and pride contributed to the first part of its name. Royal also depicts how elite zamindars used to hunt these animals in the past and decorate their hunting rooms with its head. The second part of the name ‘Bengal’ comes from the primary geographical location – Bengal. It is important to demarcate that The Royal Bengal Tiger is a popular name given to the species while it has its own scientific name.
Where to spot The Royal Bengal Tiger in India?
If you are on a mission to spot these beauties yourself then visit any of the below places and see them up close. We recommend taking a guide and moving ahead with precautions.
Sundarbans Tiger Reserve, West Bengal: The OG place to spot them, you can find them lazing on the mangrove banks or having a casual swim in the waters. Ideally, one opts for a boat safari through the river for some tiger spotting in the Sundarbans. However, it is important to note that the entire area is their natural habitat, and spotting a tiger depends on sheer luck.
Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan: Tigers can be seen in their specific zones or just strolling about anywhere in the Park. One of their most favourite places is the old ruins.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: Established in 1936, the territory of the Nationl Park talks about famous encounters between the man and beast.
Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh: You never know when two glaring eyes keep watch amidst the sal forests. The Kanha Tiger reserve with its meadows and wildlife, is another popular destination for tiger spotting in Central India.
Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary, Jharkhand: One of the most popular sighting spots is the water bowl. One can quietly settle there and patiently wait for a sighting.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels