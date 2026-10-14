DGCA bans this power bank on flight after the recent Indigo fire incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a ban on a specific power bank model on flights following the recent fire incident on Chandigarh to Chennai flight. MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 will now be banned on all flights to, from and within India due to safety concerns.

This power bank model cannot be carried on flights in India

On October 11, a power bank reportedly exploded mid-flight aboard an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Delhi to Chennai. Passengers made efforts to put off the fire and the flight soon made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport. No one was hurt in the incident but it raised a serious alarm for safety. Now, in order to avoid such incidents in future, the aviation regulator has directed airlines and passengers to ensure that the specified power bank is not carried on aircraft. The restriction applies to both passenger baggage and cargo, covering checked-in and cabin baggage.

Airlines have also been instructed to inform passengers about the advisory through suitable communication channels. The directive applies to all flights operating to, from or within India.