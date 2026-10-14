DGCA bans this power bank on flight after the recent Indigo fire incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a ban on a specific power bank model on flights following the recent fire incident on Chandigarh to Chennai flight. MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 will now be banned on all flights to, from and within India due to safety concerns.
On October 11, a power bank reportedly exploded mid-flight aboard an IndiGo aircraft travelling from Delhi to Chennai. Passengers made efforts to put off the fire and the flight soon made an emergency landing at the Hyderabad airport. No one was hurt in the incident but it raised a serious alarm for safety. Now, in order to avoid such incidents in future, the aviation regulator has directed airlines and passengers to ensure that the specified power bank is not carried on aircraft. The restriction applies to both passenger baggage and cargo, covering checked-in and cabin baggage.
Airlines have also been instructed to inform passengers about the advisory through suitable communication channels. The directive applies to all flights operating to, from or within India.
As of now, the restriction is only applicable to MOBIKINS while other models of power banks are still allowed. However, the directive has raised questions about how airlines will identify the specific model and ensure that passengers do not carry it on board. Critics have also questioned whether restricting a single model is sufficient to address broader concerns about power bank safety during air travel.
Following the fire incident, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had commented about his views on carrying power banks in flights. He wrote on X, “Seeing many power bank fires on aircraft, I wonder why airlines and regulators won't ban power banks on flights. They require devices in airplane mode; I'd rather ban power banks on flights to / from and in India.” To this one user commented with reasonable concern and wrote, “This may not be a solution, batteries are there in every mobile and laptop too. Must be either some high capacity power bank or a manufacturing defect.”
Another user commenting on the recent ban has questioned, “The Question is, shouldnt all power banks be banned on board ?”
Banning power banks altogether on flights would make things difficult for passengers in an age of digital dependence. However, recurring safety incidents cannot be overlooked. Governments and airlines must find a middle ground that prioritises passenger safety without compromising travellers’ convenience.
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