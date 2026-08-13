Power Play with the best power banks in business

Once an afterthought that lived permanently behind the bedside table, the humble charger has finally had its glow-up. GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers have changed that equation somewhat, allowing brands to squeeze more power into smaller packages. But the latest crop is going a step further, adding multiple ports, travel-friendly designs and, increasingly, little screens that tell you exactly what is happening. Each of the chargers on this page offer something unique, and it’s no longer just about picking the one with the biggest wattage number.

Sharge Pixel 140

Sharge’s retro-inspired, slightly industrial design on the Pixel 140 is easily the most distinctive of this trio, but its real party trick is the little dot-matrix display on the side, which shows charging information in real time, turning something normally invisible into something you can actually keep an eye on. It’s a smart concept, with the 576-LED grid showing live wattage and active ports, with brightness adjustments and display rotation buttons to adjust the readout. On the move, foldable prongs and compact dimensions co-exist with three wide-spaced USB-C ports and a legacy USB-A port to give it a dash of versatility on top of all that personality.

Underneath all that retro charm is some serious hardware. The Pixel 140 supports up to 140W through PD 3.1, with all three USB-C ports capable of high-power output to power even a power-hungry 16-inch MacBook Pro (plus support for PD 3.0, PPS, and Quick Charge). Connect two devices and the power distribution changes intelligently, while three-device charging can still deliver useful power to each, although running at full power draw does make the charger quite warm. There’s also a slight sense that design has been prioritised almost as much as the engineering, which is great for folks who like a bit of theatre with their charging. Easily the most fun of the three. Rating: 8/10. ₹4,500.