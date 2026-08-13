Power Play with the best power banks in business

Once an afterthought that lived permanently behind the bedside table, the humble charger has finally had its glow-up. GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers have changed that equation somewhat, allowing brands to squeeze more power into smaller packages. But the latest crop is going a step further, adding multiple ports, travel-friendly designs and, increasingly, little screens that tell you exactly what is happening. Each of the chargers on this page offer something unique, and it’s no longer just about picking the one with the biggest wattage number.
Sharge’s retro-inspired, slightly industrial design on the Pixel 140 is easily the most distinctive of this trio, but its real party trick is the little dot-matrix display on the side, which shows charging information in real time, turning something normally invisible into something you can actually keep an eye on. It’s a smart concept, with the 576-LED grid showing live wattage and active ports, with brightness adjustments and display rotation buttons to adjust the readout. On the move, foldable prongs and compact dimensions co-exist with three wide-spaced USB-C ports and a legacy USB-A port to give it a dash of versatility on top of all that personality.
Underneath all that retro charm is some serious hardware. The Pixel 140 supports up to 140W through PD 3.1, with all three USB-C ports capable of high-power output to power even a power-hungry 16-inch MacBook Pro (plus support for PD 3.0, PPS, and Quick Charge). Connect two devices and the power distribution changes intelligently, while three-device charging can still deliver useful power to each, although running at full power draw does make the charger quite warm. There’s also a slight sense that design has been prioritised almost as much as the engineering, which is great for folks who like a bit of theatre with their charging. Easily the most fun of the three. Rating: 8/10. ₹4,500.
The Sharge charger may be retro-cool, but you can’t beat the Nomad Pro 140W from Stuffcool on versatility. Two USB-C ports and a USB-A port, 140W maximum output, plus interchangeable US, UK, EU and Indian plugs that turn it into a genuinely useful universal travel adapter…and then there is that glorious TFT display. Unlike the Sharge's more playful dot-matrix treatment, the Nomad's screen is all about information: total power draw, individual port output and even internal temperature.
Charging performance on the Nomad Pro is comparable to official chargers, with a MacBook Pro pulling anywhere between 80W and 110W depending on its requirements, while remaining impressively cool under load. You get full support for the PD standard through USB-C 3.1 along with PPS, Samsung Super Fast 2.0/3.0 and AVS, the latter rated to supply the full 140W power on each of the USB-C ports (the USB-A port delivers 18W max). At ₹6,499, though, this isn't an impulse purchase, and there are only two USB-C and 1 USB-A ports, but you are paying for the convenience of consolidating several chargers and a travel adapter into one unit. Perfect for frequent travelers, but for someone charging a phone, earbuds and the occasional tablet at home, it is arguably overkill. Even so, of the three, the Nomad Pro feels like the most complete all-rounder. Rating: 9/10. ₹6,499.
And then there’s the Cuzor Pulse, which takes a refreshingly uncomplicated approach to this whole charger discussion. At 70W, it obviously doesn’t try to match the headline output of the other two, but that's still enough for most phones, tablets and a fair number of ultraportable laptops. You get two USB-C ports, with 45W + 25W available when both are being used, along with support for PD 3.0, PPS and QC 3.0.
It's also the smallest and least intimidating of the trio, and heat management is impressively well handled, the latter managed via Navitas GaNSense technology and a thermally conductive encapsulation to keep temperatures under control. A tiny LED is placed above each of the Type-C ports, which remain off when not in use but blink to indicate fast/slow charging, switching to a steady glow when the connected device is fully charged. Using the Pulse 70W to power a MacBook Air and an iPhone 17, the charger hit nearly 45W and 25W charging speeds on the laptop and iPhone. It is also the most accessible of the three, but you do have to settle for just the two USB ports (and no travel adapters) in the bargain. If your charging needs revolve around a phone, tablet and perhaps a laptop, it delivers most of what matters without making you pay for power you may never use. Rating: 8/10. ₹2,499.