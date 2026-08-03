The CMF Watch 3 Pro gets the essentials impressively right

Where the Watch 3 Pro really earns its keep is in day-to-day use. Health tracking is generally dependable, with heart rate, sleep and workout metrics proving reasonably accurate for casual fitness users. Dual-band GPS is a welcome addition for runners and cyclists, while Bluetooth calling works reliably enough for quick conversations on the move. Battery life is another highlight, with the 350mAh cell comfortably stretching to well over a week with moderate use, and a full charge in 90 minutes once a week doesn’t feel like a chore.

What holds it back is that some of the AI-powered features still feel like works in progress, and the lack of swim tracking may be a deal breaker for some. Competition from the likes of Amazfit do a better job addressing some of the Watch 3 Pro’s gaps, so you would do well to consider those as well – where the Watch 3 Pro scores is its stylish design, excellent display and battery life, reliable fitness tracking and one of the better software experiences in the affordable smartwatch space. It's still one of the easiest smartwatches in its class to recommend if you're after an all-rounder rather than a specialist.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹7,999