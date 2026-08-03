The CMF Watch 3 Pro gets the essentials impressively right

CMF products have, for long, forsaken flashy gimmicks and feature overload, focusing instead on getting the fundamentals right…at the right price. The Watch 3 Pro from the brand follows in the same direction, delivering a smartwatch that looks good on the wrist, lasts long enough in daily use and offers a surprisingly polished experience…but is it worth the outlay?
The design is unmistakably CMF, with clean lines, a lightweight aluminum body and a bright, 1.43-inch AMOLED display that punches well above its price. A big change from the previous generation is the removal of the interchangeable bezel, which allowed for added customization, but the overall fit and finish feel more premium than before. The rotating crown is tactile, the interface is fluid, and paired with Nothing's refreshed Nothing X app, the entire software experience feels considerably cleaner than many rivals in this segment. Bear in mind, the large 47mm dial is better suited for folks with larger wrists, and the silicon straps tend to leave your wrists sweaty if you wear the watch during workouts. You can always swap out the standard 22mm bands for more skin-friendly straps, though.
Where the Watch 3 Pro really earns its keep is in day-to-day use. Health tracking is generally dependable, with heart rate, sleep and workout metrics proving reasonably accurate for casual fitness users. Dual-band GPS is a welcome addition for runners and cyclists, while Bluetooth calling works reliably enough for quick conversations on the move. Battery life is another highlight, with the 350mAh cell comfortably stretching to well over a week with moderate use, and a full charge in 90 minutes once a week doesn’t feel like a chore.
What holds it back is that some of the AI-powered features still feel like works in progress, and the lack of swim tracking may be a deal breaker for some. Competition from the likes of Amazfit do a better job addressing some of the Watch 3 Pro’s gaps, so you would do well to consider those as well – where the Watch 3 Pro scores is its stylish design, excellent display and battery life, reliable fitness tracking and one of the better software experiences in the affordable smartwatch space. It's still one of the easiest smartwatches in its class to recommend if you're after an all-rounder rather than a specialist.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹7,999