Sweet spot for a mobile phone at a great price

At the core of the 17T is a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC which, when paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, quietly gets on with the job and delivers on everyday use…although spec chases will note that the same chip is available on phones priced far lower.I found no issues in my use, and the cooling system did its job to dissipate heat during heavier tasks. HyperOS 3 has also matured nicely, although it still carries a little more visual clutter than I'd like and occasionally reminds you that Xiaomi's software experience isn't quite as refined as the competitive Android skins. That sizeable battery, a 6,500mAh battery, lasts a day and a half of casual use, and 67W fast charging (charger included in box) tops it up moderately fast.

Photography is where the Xiaomi 17T really earns its keep. The Leica-tuned triple-camera setup is led by an excellent 50MP main sensor, but it's the 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera that steals the show from some more expensive smartphones. It captures impressively detailed zoom shots and portraits that few rivals in this segment can match, making it one of the phone's standout features. The ultrawide camera performs reliably in good light, while the 32MP selfie camera delivers pleasing results despite lacking autofocus. Overall, this is one of the strongest camera packages you'll find at this price, particularly if you enjoy shooting portraits or zoomed-in subjects. And it is this camera versatility, sans any telephoto converter add-ons, that makes it particularly compelling in the segment.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹59,999 onwards