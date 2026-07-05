Node is a modular, thoughtful take on everyday power

Perhaps the most interesting part of the lineup was the lamp module – not only did it amp up Node’s visual appeal even more, but it was also super handy to boot, with its built-in battery lasting the better part of eight hours and instantly charging to full when docked. At the end of each day, I’d place my devices to charge, pick up the lamp by its woven nylon rope handle and head to bed, and the three levels of brightness (albeit just the single colour temperature) allowed just the right amount of brightness to serve as a capable night light/reading light. Each of the modules has a built-in USB-C port as well, which makes them handy as standalone chargers in a pinch as well (though you can’t buy them separately from DailyObjects right now, only as part of a Node purchase).

In use, the Node setup ably handles up to Qi2.2 wireless charging, with up to 25W charging on supported devices, but with all the modules dropped in for charging, it’s unclear how the power is distributed across the modules when being used simultaneously. Drop your devices on it at night, and the magnetic alignment ensures devices are correctly positioned to be ready for use by the time you wake up.

The convenience and modularity come at a price. The cheapest one could configure the 2-in-1 configuration was ₹9,500, and the priciest 3-in-1 combo (phone, wireless disk and lamp) lands at nearly ₹18,000. And of course, you can get fast wireless charging solutions for far less, but none that look this good doing it. In that sense, Node is for those for whom it matters as much how the setup (and their spaces) look as how it performs.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹9,500 onwards