How to help stray animals during the rains: 5 ways to make a difference

Check for injured or unwell animals

If you spot an animal shivering, limping, struggling to breathe or looking unusually weak, don't ignore the signs. Contact a local animal welfare organisation, rescue group or vet for help. Avoid handling frightened or injured animals unless absolutely necessary, as they may bite or scratch when distressed. If an animal is in immediate danger, seek professional assistance promptly.

Help them stay visible on the roads

Wet roads, poor visibility and waterlogged streets can make life especially risky for stray animals. Slow down when driving through areas where animals gather, particularly at night. Never chase an animal away from a flooded road towards moving traffic. If it's safe, alert local rescuers to animals stranded in dangerous spots.

Spread the word and get involved

Kindness is contagious, so why not make it a community thing? Share verified local rescue contacts, support animal welfare groups or volunteer with feeding and rescue drives. Even helping a neighbour organise a safe shelter can make a real difference.

This monsoon, remember that while we reach for umbrellas and raincoats, stray animals rely on safe spaces and compassionate people. Small acts of kindness can make their rainy days a little less rough.

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