Space X and Tesla's merger: Elon Musk eyes a trillion dollar corporate deal to unite AI, cars, and space

According to Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla have developed committees to investigate the possibility of merging for about $3.5 trillion dollars. The SpaceX and Tesla's merger would enable the unification of rockets, satellite internet, artificial intelligence (AI), electric cars and robotics under the same corporation. Nonetheless, he has warned that the merger is not guaranteed, as it will need majority backing from all Tesla shareholders.
SpaceX was started by Elon Musk in 2002 to make space travel cheaper in order to send people to Mars one day. It uses reusable rockets called Falcon 9, which dominate the rocket launch industry all over the world. The company's Dragon capsule carries NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Its Starlink satellite network also provides internet services worldwide.
SpaceX has outgrown the business of rockets and satellite communication. This month, it acquired xAI, which was an artificial intelligence firm run by Musk that has a famous chatbot called Grok. The company acquired X, a social media network, in 2025. SpaceX became publicly traded in 2026 and holds an estimated valuation of $2 trillion. Much of its recent growth has come from renting data-centre computing power to other AI companies.
Founded in 2003, Tesla became the most recognised maker of electric cars after Musk was appointed as its CEO in 2008. The company has an approximate valuation of $1.5 trillion. But its primary business of making cars faces challenges. Elon Musk is emphasising the development of self-driving robotaxis and Optimus, its humanoid robot.
According to Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla's merger will be 'a good idea.' But there is a big approval problem with the merger of SpaceX and Tesla. It requires majority approval from all Tesla shareholders, which Elon Musk has said is 'quite a high hurdle.'
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