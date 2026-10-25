Space X and Tesla's merger: Elon Musk eyes a trillion dollar corporate deal to unite AI, cars, and space

According to Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla have developed committees to investigate the possibility of merging for about $3.5 trillion dollars. The SpaceX and Tesla's merger would enable the unification of rockets, satellite internet, artificial intelligence (AI), electric cars and robotics under the same corporation. Nonetheless, he has warned that the merger is not guaranteed, as it will need majority backing from all Tesla shareholders.

SpaceX and Tesla's merger: What both companies bring to the deal

SpaceX was started by Elon Musk in 2002 to make space travel cheaper in order to send people to Mars one day. It uses reusable rockets called Falcon 9, which dominate the rocket launch industry all over the world. The company's Dragon capsule carries NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. Its Starlink satellite network also provides internet services worldwide.