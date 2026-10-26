Delhi vehicle rules: 10 lakh-plus NCR vehicles may be barred from capital during winter

The new Delhi vehicle rules are expected to affect more than 10 lakh vehicles from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The regulation will be applicable to those vehicles that are not based in Delhi and are not up to BS6 emission norms. The Delhi Transport Department is planning to tighten its controls at the borders of Delhi, which will involve the use of ANPR cameras, AI-enabled technology and enforcement staff, who are expected to help prevent restricted vehicles from entering the capital.
The total number of vehicles in Gurgaon and Faridabad which do not conform to BS6 is almost 2 lakh vehicles. Out of this total number, 70% comprises BS3 and BS4 vehicles. Gurgaon and Faridabad also have 50,000 commercial vehicles which do not conform to BS6 standards. Noida & Greater Noida contain over 4 lakh non-BS6 vehicles, out of which almost half of the vehicle population is BS4 vehicles. Most of these vehicles are petrol-based.
These constraints may be applicable to the daily commuters and commercial transporters coming to Delhi from the adjoining cities of the NCR region. The new Delhi vehicle rules would be applicable for the period of three months from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.
The government is tightening controls at Delhi’s borders to maintain the rules. Cameras equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology will be deployed at the borders and in specific lanes for automatic detection.
Physical measures will be strengthened at places where Delhi is linked with places like Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad. Around 300 people from the transport department will be involved in carrying out these checks.
BS6, or Bharat Stage VI, is the strictest emissions standard for vehicles in India. These standards specify legal limits on the pollutants emitted from internal combustion engines.
India adopted its first emissions standards in 2000. This was equivalent to Euro 1, which was followed by BS2, BS3, BS4 and finally BS6. The Delhi vehicle rules form part of the capital's winter pollution control plan.
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