Delhi vehicle rules: 10 lakh-plus NCR vehicles may be barred from capital during winter

The new Delhi vehicle rules are expected to affect more than 10 lakh vehicles from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The regulation will be applicable to those vehicles that are not based in Delhi and are not up to BS6 emission norms. The Delhi Transport Department is planning to tighten its controls at the borders of Delhi, which will involve the use of ANPR cameras, AI-enabled technology and enforcement staff, who are expected to help prevent restricted vehicles from entering the capital.

Delhi vehicle rules: Which vehicles will face restrictions?

The total number of vehicles in Gurgaon and Faridabad which do not conform to BS6 is almost 2 lakh vehicles. Out of this total number, 70% comprises BS3 and BS4 vehicles. Gurgaon and Faridabad also have 50,000 commercial vehicles which do not conform to BS6 standards. Noida & Greater Noida contain over 4 lakh non-BS6 vehicles, out of which almost half of the vehicle population is BS4 vehicles. Most of these vehicles are petrol-based.