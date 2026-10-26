Do your wardrobes smell musty? Here's how to fix it

There’s nothing worse than pulling out your favourite outfit, only to find that it smells a little musty. Wardrobes can trap moisture, dust and stale air, creating the perfect environment for unpleasant odours, especially during the monsoons. However, the good news is that a few simple tweaks can keep your clothes smelling fresh and your wardrobe feeling like a dream.
Let your clothes dry completely
Putting away slightly damp clothes is a big no-no. Even if they feel almost dry, lingering moisture can lead to musty smells and mould. Make sure your clothes are completely dry before folding or hanging them up. Just washed your favourite hoodie? Give it a little extra drying time before it goes back in the wardrobe.
Give your wardrobe room to breathe
Overstuffing your wardrobe might seem like a storage win, but it restricts airflow and traps moisture. Leave a little space between hangers, avoid cramming clothes into every corner and clear out pieces you no longer wear. Think of it as a mini wardrobe detox.
Keep moisture under control
Humidity is often the culprit behind that damp, stale smell. Try placing moisture absorbers or silica gel sachets inside your wardrobe to help keep things dry. If your room tends to feel humid, a dehumidifier can also make a noticeable difference. Just remember to replace or recharge moisture absorbers as directed.
Clean your wardrobe regularly
Dust, spills and forgotten clothes can all contribute to unpleasant odours. Empty your wardrobe every few months and wipe the shelves, drawers and corners with a suitable cleaner. Let everything dry completely before putting your clothes back. It’s a small task that can make a big difference.
Add a little freshness
Want your wardrobe to smell as good as it looks? Pop in a lavender sachet, cedar blocks or a fragrance sachet for a subtle scent boost. These can make your clothes smell lovely, but remember that fragrance only masks odours rather than fixing moisture problems.
Check for hidden dampness
If the musty smell keeps coming back, check for mould, damp walls, leaks or condensation around your wardrobe. Move furniture slightly away from cold external walls where possible, and improve ventilation in the room.
A fresh wardrobe starts with dry clothes, good airflow and a little regular care. Keep moisture in check, stay on top of cleaning and your outfits will be ready to wear without any unwanted musty surprises.
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