Do your wardrobes smell musty? Here's how to fix it

There’s nothing worse than pulling out your favourite outfit, only to find that it smells a little musty. Wardrobes can trap moisture, dust and stale air, creating the perfect environment for unpleasant odours, especially during the monsoons. However, the good news is that a few simple tweaks can keep your clothes smelling fresh and your wardrobe feeling like a dream.

Why does your wardrobe smell musty? These easy fixes will change everything

Let your clothes dry completely

Putting away slightly damp clothes is a big no-no. Even if they feel almost dry, lingering moisture can lead to musty smells and mould. Make sure your clothes are completely dry before folding or hanging them up. Just washed your favourite hoodie? Give it a little extra drying time before it goes back in the wardrobe.