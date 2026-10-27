Bihar Museum enters world's top 10 museums, ranks first in Asia

The building is a modern one, designed by Tokyo's Maki and Associates with Mumbai-based Opolis Architects. The exhibitions were planned by Canadian consultancy Lord Cultural Resources, working with a women-led Indian team.

What to see when you go to Bihar Museum

Beyond the history galleries, the museum has a few features worth planning your visit around:

A children's museum with interactive exhibits, which made it one of the first parts to open

A "visible storage" gallery showing terracotta and coin collections

A gallery on the Bihari diaspora

A museum shop with Madhubani, Manjusha and Sujani crafts

An in-house restaurant, so you can spend a full day there

It also hosts the Bihar Museum Biennale, which held its third edition in 2025 under the theme "Global South: Shared Heritage."

More things to come

Plans are under way for a roughly 1.5 km underground walkway linking the Bihar Museum to the older Patna Museum, which would let visitors move between the two collections.