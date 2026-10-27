Paloma about town: Gold, golus and getaways

Chennai had its hands full this week—dodging rain, hopping between golus and dressing up to the nines. Navaratri brought out the traditional finery, the social butterflies, and, naturally, the camera-ready poses. And with a long weekend thrown into the mix, quite a few traded the city for a quick getaway. From festive frames to holiday dumps, Instagram certainly had plenty to work with!

Bling, bites and the social circuit

Chennai’s jewellery scene was in no mood to be subtle this festive season! Sree Thangam Jewellery brought the second edition of its Golden Bride Jewellery Vaibhavam to The Folly at Amethyst, putting bridal finery firmly in the spotlight. For anyone who believes wedding jewellery deserves a wardrobe of its own, there was plenty to admire.