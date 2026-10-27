Paloma about town: Gold, golus and getaways

Chennai had its hands full this week—dodging rain, hopping between golus and dressing up to the nines. Navaratri brought out the traditional finery, the social butterflies, and, naturally, the camera-ready poses. And with a long weekend thrown into the mix, quite a few traded the city for a quick getaway. From festive frames to holiday dumps, Instagram certainly had plenty to work with!
Chennai’s jewellery scene was in no mood to be subtle this festive season! Sree Thangam Jewellery brought the second edition of its Golden Bride Jewellery Vaibhavam to The Folly at Amethyst, putting bridal finery firmly in the spotlight. For anyone who believes wedding jewellery deserves a wardrobe of its own, there was plenty to admire.
Meanwhile, L Sunderdas Zaveri made its Chennai showcase debut at Hyatt Regenc, presented by Vimonisha. The Mumbai-Dubai jewellery house brought its legacy of fine jewellery to the city, drawing an enthusiastic response from guests eager to explore its creations. For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
Adding to the sparkle, Challani Jewellery Mart hosted its Jewelverse showcase at Hotel Connemara, with a staggering array of pieces to choose from. Traditional craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and statement pieces took centre stage, as the event was perfectly timed for a season full of celebrations and dressing up. Between bridal gold, diamonds, and jewels that could easily steal the show from an outfit, Chennai’s jewellery lovers were spoilt for choice. After all, festive shopping is serious business here, and when it comes to jewellery, window-shopping can turn into a very expensive hobby rather quickly!
Lotus at The Park Chennai served up a fun evening with Backstreet Bangkok, and let’s just say, nobody was counting calories!
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