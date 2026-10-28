An era comes full circle: The last millennial turns 30 by the end of 2026

By the end of 2026, every millennial will be at least 30. For those born in 1996, the milestone marks the end of their twenties and, in many ways, the closing of a generational chapter. According to the Pew Research Center's widely used definition, millennials were born between 1981 and 1996. As the youngest members of this generation turn 30, the realisation feels particularly surreal for a cohort that grew up watching the world transform from analogue to digital.

The last of the millennials turns 30 by the end of 2026

These are the people who remember dial-up internet, Nokia phones, Bluetooth file transfers and the excitement of receiving an Orkut scrap. They witnessed the rise of social media, the arrival of smartphones and the gradual shift towards a world where almost every experience could be documented, shared and scrutinised online.