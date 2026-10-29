Paloma about town: Madras, my way

Writing this column all these years, has been such a joy — a chance to step out, soak up the city, meet interesting people, and share the things that make Chennai what it is. So here are my top ‘faves’!

Celebrating the Spirit, Style, and Stories of Chennai

By the sea

Sunrise walks, sunset strolls, surfing sessions, unsolicited life reflections, and the occasional existential crisis with a sea view. Whether you’re catching waves, getting your steps in or just sitting by the water pretending you’re in a music video, Chennai’s coastline has something for everyone.

On stage

I love that Chennai has such a vib-rant theatre culture. From laugh-out-loud comedies to thought-provoking plays, there’s an audience for live performance.

Canvas craze

From established galleries to independent exhibitions and experimental art spaces, there’s always something happening. I

love seeing artistes push boundaries and audiences show up to engage with their work.

Tamil pride

The pride, the passion, and the way people fiercely love their language. From iconic film dialogues to everyday conversations, Tamil isn’t just a language here; it’s an emotion.

Staying active

Running groups, Pilates studios, padel courts, pole dancing, cycling communities, and people heading out for early morning workouts. I love that fitness is becoming such a big part of the city’s lifestyle, with so many ways to find your tribe.

Notes of Madras

From Carnatic concerts and the legendary December music season to live gigs and contemporary performances, Chennai has music in its DNA. Few things are as lovely as a city that continues to make room for both tradition and new sounds.