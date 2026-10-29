Paloma about town: Madras, my way

Writing this column all these years, has been such a joy — a chance to step out, soak up the city, meet interesting people, and share the things that make Chennai what it is. So here are my top ‘faves’!
Sunrise walks, sunset strolls, surfing sessions, unsolicited life reflections, and the occasional existential crisis with a sea view. Whether you’re catching waves, getting your steps in or just sitting by the water pretending you’re in a music video, Chennai’s coastline has something for everyone.
I love that Chennai has such a vib-rant theatre culture. From laugh-out-loud comedies to thought-provoking plays, there’s an audience for live performance.
From established galleries to independent exhibitions and experimental art spaces, there’s always something happening. I
love seeing artistes push boundaries and audiences show up to engage with their work.
The pride, the passion, and the way people fiercely love their language. From iconic film dialogues to everyday conversations, Tamil isn’t just a language here; it’s an emotion.
Running groups, Pilates studios, padel courts, pole dancing, cycling communities, and people heading out for early morning workouts. I love that fitness is becoming such a big part of the city’s lifestyle, with so many ways to find your tribe.
From Carnatic concerts and the legendary December music season to live gigs and contemporary performances, Chennai has music in its DNA. Few things are as lovely as a city that continues to make room for both tradition and new sounds.
Probably one of the most exciting pointers for me. Filter coffee in a traditional davara tumbler or a flat white at a neighbourhood café — I love that we have room for both.
Cricket isn’t just a sport here; it’s a conversation starter, a reason to gather, and occasionally a reason for an entire household to
become emotionally invested in a match. The city’s love for the game is infectious.
Tamil cinema is so much more than entertainment. It’s part of our identity, our language, our conversations, and our collective memory. From legendary stars to fresh talent, there’s a deep emotional connection between Chennai and its cinema.
Where do I even begin? From a crisp dosa and excellent sambar to biriyani, and the city’s growing restaurant scene, Chennai has something for every appetite. The best part is discovering places that become your favourites for years.
I love the way traditional weaves coexist with contemporary silhouettes, independent designers, and experimental labels. Chennai has its own fashion identity, and it’s exciting to see homegrown talent bringing fresh ideas to the table.
The expressions, the humour, the effortless comebacks, and the way a simple sentence can say so much. Madras slang has personality. It’s cheeky and unmistakably local.
From the wonderfully chaotic streets of T Nagar to curated boutiques, designer stores, and pop-ups, Chennai offers every kind of shopping experience.
Artists, designers, musicians, performers, photographers, and entrepreneurs are con-stantly making things happen. I love that there are people creating spaces, starting conversations, and building communities.
The warmth, the wit, the opinions, and the ability to turn an ordinary interaction into a memorable conversation. There’s a familiarity to Chennai that I love. It might take a moment to find your people, but once you do, there’s a lovely sense of belonging.
From old-school bookshops and literary festivals to poetry readings and book launches, Chennai has a lovely relationship with the written word. And in a world of reels and 15-second attention spans, that’s pretty special.
There is something exciting about watching people build their own brands, launch businesses, and pursue ideas they’ve believed in.
Chennai has weathered challenges, difficult monsoons, and unexpected setbacks, yet it always finds a way to move forward. There’s a quiet strength to this city and its people that deserves more appreciation.
The heritage buildings, familiar neighbourhoods, traditional homes and little reminders of another era. I love that even as Chennai grows and changes, there are pieces of old Madras that remain.