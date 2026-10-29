UNESCO Tentative list 2026: Why Sirpur in Chhattisgarh is worth visiting?

On the banks of the Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district lies Sirpur, a quiet town with a history that stretches back centuries. Its temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological remains tell the story of a place where different faiths flourished alongside trade, art and learning. Now, Sirpur is all set to gain global recognition, with its inclusion in UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites, bringing its rich history and heritage into the spotlight.

Sirpur: Why this forgotten heritage town of Chhattisgarh is on UNESCO’s Tentative List?

At the heart of the town is its rich heritage shaped by centuries of architectural excellence. Each structure holds intricate designs telling hundreds of stories through just sculptures and murals. The town flourished in the fifth and twelfth centuries and grew into an important centre of religious and cultural activity. The inclusion of the town in the listing recognises the site’s potential significance. However, it does not mean Sirpur has already been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A formal nomination and further evaluation are still underway.

If you are a heritage enthusiast, then Sirpur has to be on your list. More than 2,000 antiquities have been associated with the site, including sculptures, metal images and architectural fragments. Visitors can see sculptures and architectural remains at the archaeological museum near the Lakshman Temple. What makes Sirpur particularly interesting is the way its different religious traditions share a common setting. Rather than telling the story of a single dynasty or faith, the remains reflect centuries of activity shaped by rulers, monks, artisans, traders and worshippers.