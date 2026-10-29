UNESCO Tentative list 2026: Why Sirpur in Chhattisgarh is worth visiting?

On the banks of the Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district lies Sirpur, a quiet town with a history that stretches back centuries. Its temples, Buddhist monasteries and archaeological remains tell the story of a place where different faiths flourished alongside trade, art and learning. Now, Sirpur is all set to gain global recognition, with its inclusion in UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites, bringing its rich history and heritage into the spotlight.
At the heart of the town is its rich heritage shaped by centuries of architectural excellence. Each structure holds intricate designs telling hundreds of stories through just sculptures and murals. The town flourished in the fifth and twelfth centuries and grew into an important centre of religious and cultural activity. The inclusion of the town in the listing recognises the site’s potential significance. However, it does not mean Sirpur has already been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A formal nomination and further evaluation are still underway.
If you are a heritage enthusiast, then Sirpur has to be on your list. More than 2,000 antiquities have been associated with the site, including sculptures, metal images and architectural fragments. Visitors can see sculptures and architectural remains at the archaeological museum near the Lakshman Temple. What makes Sirpur particularly interesting is the way its different religious traditions share a common setting. Rather than telling the story of a single dynasty or faith, the remains reflect centuries of activity shaped by rulers, monks, artisans, traders and worshippers.
Beyond the monuments, the annual Sirpur Mahotsav, with its classical music, dance and folk performances, is another reason for your visit. The festival gives visitors an opportunity to experience the region’s cultural traditions in its rawest most treasured forms.
Located in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, Sirpur lies around 78 km from Raipur and is accessible by road. The nearest airport is Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, from where visitors can hire a taxi to reach the historic town. It takes around 2 hours to reach the heritage sites and there are local tourist guides who help visitors get equipped with the town’s history. Some of the most revered places to visit are the Lakshman Temple, Gandheshwar Mahadev Temple, Anandprabhu Kuti Vihara and Teevardeo Mahavihara.
Alongside Sirpur, two other Indian sites including Karst-mud-volcano Complex of Baratang and Andaman Subduction Volcanoes in Andaman have been added to the UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites 2026.
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