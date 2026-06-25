Hornbill Safari in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve boosts bird watching opportunities in Chhattisgarh

The Forest Department is to be credited for the dedicated Hornbill Safari. One of the key features is the sighting of the rare Malabar Pied Hornbill. This is a major step towards eco-tourism and promoting tribal livelihood. Not only do tourists get to know about the bird but also venture into the socio-cultural aspect of the tribals living around. The safari covers the areas of Odh, Amlor and Amamora which house the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). The people from these villages are being trained to become guide, birdwatchers, and more. This also ensures a step towards employment post training.

At the moment two experimental safari vehicles are running which gives photographers, birdwatchers, researchers and visitors and chance to spot the hornbill up close. But in July, the safari is expected to run in full strength. "The Hornbill Safari is designed as a community-centric conservation initiative. Along with strengthening protection of the Malabar Pied Hornbill and its habitat, the programme will enable local youth to participate directly in eco-tourism activities and benefit from emerging livelihood opportunities," said Varun Jain, Deputy Director, Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.