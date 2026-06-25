Hornbill Safari in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve boosts bird watching opportunities in Chhattisgarh

Wildlife enthusiasts have another reason to venture into the jungles of Chhattisgarh. The Udanti- Sitanadi Tiger Reserve which is around 130 kms from Raipur, launches a Hornbill Safari. While wildlife and tiger or lion safaris are quite common, it is interesting to see a bird safari being launched, that too for one which is quite rare.
The Forest Department is to be credited for the dedicated Hornbill Safari. One of the key features is the sighting of the rare Malabar Pied Hornbill. This is a major step towards eco-tourism and promoting tribal livelihood. Not only do tourists get to know about the bird but also venture into the socio-cultural aspect of the tribals living around. The safari covers the areas of Odh, Amlor and Amamora which house the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). The people from these villages are being trained to become guide, birdwatchers, and more. This also ensures a step towards employment post training.
At the moment two experimental safari vehicles are running which gives photographers, birdwatchers, researchers and visitors and chance to spot the hornbill up close. But in July, the safari is expected to run in full strength. "The Hornbill Safari is designed as a community-centric conservation initiative. Along with strengthening protection of the Malabar Pied Hornbill and its habitat, the programme will enable local youth to participate directly in eco-tourism activities and benefit from emerging livelihood opportunities," said Varun Jain, Deputy Director, Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.
What makes hornbills a rare bird?
Hornbills, itself are a rare sight and even in the category the Malabar Pied Hornbill is one of the most rarely sighted specifies However, this Reserve in Chhattisgarh has recorded an increase in the population and sightings of the bird and hence it becomes of the prominent reasons why visitors would be attracted towards the Hornbill safari.
Years of poaching had made hornbills a rarity and vulnerable bird. But with anti-poaching laws and its execution, protection, plantation of fruit bearing trees (which attract the bird), and more such steps, the Reserve has been able to revive its declining population. This increased presence of the bird has led to the rejuvenation of the forest through seed dispersal. It has also boosted the economy and eco-tourism of the region by making it a vital bird-watching hub.
But hornbills aren’t the only reason for you to make a stop at this Tiger Reserve. One can spot other birds and animals like Shaheen Falcon, Brown Fish Owl, minivets, Indian giant flying squirrel, sloth bear, leopard, and more. Thus, if you want to discover a new place and see wildlife up close in Eastern India, then this is the spot to bookmark for your future adventures.