Lohagad fort: 4 things to know about this trekking haven with ancient roots

To reach the top, attackers had to clear a steep, serpentine staircase guarded by not one but four grand, sequential gates that are still remarkably intact today: Ganesh Darwaja, Narayan Darwaja, Hanuman Darwaja, and Maha Darwaja, which are heavily reinforced with sharp iron spikes designed to prevent enemy war elephants from ramming them down.

There is a grim legend behind the Ganesh Darwaja when it was getting reconstructed overseen by the Maratha statesman Nana Phadnavis. The foundations repeatedly collapsed until a local villager voluntarily sacrificed his family members to appease the hill deity, after which the walls stood firm, miraculously.