5 unique Halloween rituals that uncover the festival’s spooky ancient origins

During medieval times, some churches rang their bells all through Halloween night because people thought the dead came back to walk with the living. The bells were rung to help lost souls calm spirits that were wandering and to show respect to those who had died. This was different from the fun Halloween celebrations we have today. Then it was a serious and spiritual event. The custom showed the belief that the dead should be remembered and given comfort on a night when it was thought the line between the living and the spirit world became very weak.

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