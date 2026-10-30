5 unique Halloween rituals that uncover the festival’s spooky ancient origins

From predicting marriage with apples to lighting fires for the spirits, these fascinating unique Halloween rituals reveal how ancient communities celebrated Samhain and honoured the dead
These unique Halloween rituals have roots in ancient beliefs about spirits, death, love and protection
5 unique Halloween rituals that reveal the festival’s mysterious past

Halloween used to be about much more than just dressing up and indulging in treats. The practices surrounding Halloween used to be very connected to Samhain, a traditional Celtic celebration held between October 31 and November 1. The name 'Samhain,' meaning 'end of summer' in Old Irish, referred to the beginning of the dark part of the year. These beliefs shaped several unique Halloween rituals, many of which eventually influenced modern celebrations.

5 unique Halloween rituals that kept ancient beliefs alive

Apple-peel fortune-telling to discover a future spouse

One popular ritual involved peeling an apple in a single, unbroken strip and throwing the peel over the shoulder
In Ireland and Scotland, people used them to predict their romantic futures

Apples were once more than a Halloween party snack. They have been widely used by the Irish and Scots to make predictions about their love life. For instance, one way was to take an apple peel off in one piece and throw it over the shoulder. The initial of the letter formed was expected to show the initials of the future partner's name. Apples could also be used for bobbing. Some of the apples would be named after some of the boys, and the girl had to try biting the apple whose name was the same as that of her boyfriend's. The person who bit an apple would become the first to get married.

Burning hazelnuts to predict romantic fate

Burning nuts was considered a way to seek answers about love and relationships
It is among the unique Halloween rituals practised in Scotland and Northern England

One of the most unique Halloween rituals in Scotland and Northern England was fortune-telling through the use of nuts. Couples would throw nuts into their fireplaces and watch the way in which they burned. It was thought that these nuts could give them an insight into the future of their romance. The practice became so popular that October 31 was sometimes called Nut-crack Night or the Oracle of the Nuts.

Offering soul cakes in exchange for prayers

These practices helped shape the door-to-door tradition that eventually became modern trick-or-treating
The custom involved poor people, minstrels and children visiting homes

Before the practice of trick-or-treating gained popularity, souling was practised. Souling entailed visits from the poor, minstrels, and children to people’s houses, whereby they would pray for the souls of their departed relatives in return for something to eat. They would receive a soul cake as compensation for their service. This was a little, biscuit-like cake prepared from oats. Gradually, they would also sing, dance, and play tricks in order to get something to eat or even money.

Lighting sacred bonfire 

It was among the unique Halloween rituals that connected spiritual observances with everyday household life.
Bonfires were central to ancient Samhain celebrations

Bonfires were central to the celebrations of Samhain. Before the festival began, families let their household hearth fires burn out completely. After that, families gathered for ceremonies led by Druid priests, where prayers were offered, and large communal bonfires were lit. After the ceremonies, families used to carry flames from the bonfire back to their homes to relight their hearths. The ritual brought communities together and marked the transition of the seasons.

Ringing church bells to comfort the dead

The practice reflected the belief that the dead deserved remembrance
In medieval times, some churches rang their bells throughout Halloween night

During medieval times, some churches rang their bells all through Halloween night because people thought the dead came back to walk with the living. The bells were rung to help lost souls calm spirits that were wandering and to show respect to those who had died. This was different from the fun Halloween celebrations we have today. Then it was a serious and spiritual event. The custom showed the belief that the dead should be remembered and given comfort on a night when it was thought the line between the living and the spirit world became very weak.

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These unique Halloween rituals have roots in ancient beliefs about spirits, death, love and protection
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