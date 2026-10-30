5 unique Halloween rituals that uncover the festival’s spooky ancient origins

Halloween used to be about much more than just dressing up and indulging in treats. The practices surrounding Halloween used to be very connected to Samhain, a traditional Celtic celebration held between October 31 and November 1. The name 'Samhain,' meaning 'end of summer' in Old Irish, referred to the beginning of the dark part of the year. These beliefs shaped several unique Halloween rituals, many of which eventually influenced modern celebrations.
Apples were once more than a Halloween party snack. They have been widely used by the Irish and Scots to make predictions about their love life. For instance, one way was to take an apple peel off in one piece and throw it over the shoulder. The initial of the letter formed was expected to show the initials of the future partner's name. Apples could also be used for bobbing. Some of the apples would be named after some of the boys, and the girl had to try biting the apple whose name was the same as that of her boyfriend's. The person who bit an apple would become the first to get married.
One of the most unique Halloween rituals in Scotland and Northern England was fortune-telling through the use of nuts. Couples would throw nuts into their fireplaces and watch the way in which they burned. It was thought that these nuts could give them an insight into the future of their romance. The practice became so popular that October 31 was sometimes called Nut-crack Night or the Oracle of the Nuts.
Before the practice of trick-or-treating gained popularity, souling was practised. Souling entailed visits from the poor, minstrels, and children to people’s houses, whereby they would pray for the souls of their departed relatives in return for something to eat. They would receive a soul cake as compensation for their service. This was a little, biscuit-like cake prepared from oats. Gradually, they would also sing, dance, and play tricks in order to get something to eat or even money.
Bonfires were central to the celebrations of Samhain. Before the festival began, families let their household hearth fires burn out completely. After that, families gathered for ceremonies led by Druid priests, where prayers were offered, and large communal bonfires were lit. After the ceremonies, families used to carry flames from the bonfire back to their homes to relight their hearths. The ritual brought communities together and marked the transition of the seasons.
During medieval times, some churches rang their bells all through Halloween night because people thought the dead came back to walk with the living. The bells were rung to help lost souls calm spirits that were wandering and to show respect to those who had died. This was different from the fun Halloween celebrations we have today. Then it was a serious and spiritual event. The custom showed the belief that the dead should be remembered and given comfort on a night when it was thought the line between the living and the spirit world became very weak.
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