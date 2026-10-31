Meet the Malabar Giant Squirrel: The forest's natural seed disperser

Ever spotted a flash of orange, maroon and creamy white moving high up in the trees? You might just have caught a glimpse of the Malabar Giant Squirrel! One of India's most striking tree-dwelling mammals, this colourful creature is much more than a pretty face. It plays an important role in keeping our forests healthy and connected.
The Malabar Giant Squirrel is found mainly in the forests of the Western Ghats and parts of central India, the Malabar Giant Squirrel, also known as the Indian Giant Squirrel, spends most of its life high up in the forest canopy. This rodent has a striking coat powerful limbs and a long, bushy tail, it is perfectly adapted to life among the branches. Its tail helps it balance as it leaps between trees, making it an impressive sight in the wild.
Weighing around 2 kg and stretching up to a metre from nose to tail, this colourful tree-dweller is proof that great things come in furry packages, playing an important role in seed dispersal and forest regeneration.
But here's what makes this squirrel truly special. It's a natural seed disperser. Fruits, nuts, seeds, flowers and bark make up much of its diet. While foraging for food, it carries seeds from one spot to another. It also stores food in different places, and some forgotten seeds get the chance to germinate and grow into new plants. In other words, this furry forest resident is quietly helping create the forests of tomorrow.
The forests also play a crucial part in connecting different parts of the forest. By travelling through the canopy and moving between trees, they help spread seeds across their habitat. This supports plant diversity and creates food and shelter for countless other species.
Another fascinating feature is their large, spherical nests, known as dreys, which they build high in tree branches using leaves and twigs. These provide shelter and a safe place to raise their young.
However, habitat loss, forest fragmentation and human activities threaten their natural homes. Protecting connected forest habitats is essential for their survival.
The Malabar Giant Squirrel may spend much of its life out of sight, high above the forest floor, but its contribution is impossible to overlook. By carrying seeds, supporting regeneration and thriving in the canopy, this remarkable tree-dweller helps keep our forests alive, diverse and connected.