Meet the Malabar Giant Squirrel: The forest's natural seed disperser

The forests also play a crucial part in connecting different parts of the forest. By travelling through the canopy and moving between trees, they help spread seeds across their habitat. This supports plant diversity and creates food and shelter for countless other species.

Another fascinating feature is their large, spherical nests, known as dreys, which they build high in tree branches using leaves and twigs. These provide shelter and a safe place to raise their young.

However, habitat loss, forest fragmentation and human activities threaten their natural homes. Protecting connected forest habitats is essential for their survival.

The Malabar Giant Squirrel may spend much of its life out of sight, high above the forest floor, but its contribution is impossible to overlook. By carrying seeds, supporting regeneration and thriving in the canopy, this remarkable tree-dweller helps keep our forests alive, diverse and connected.