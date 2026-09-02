Janmashtami 2026: Beyond dahi-handi, 3 traditions that make the festival come alive

Come September and India gears up for Janmashtami. While the festival is celebrated with grandeur and lavishness in Dwarka and Mathura- Vrindavan, several parts of the sub-continent also chime in with their unique tradition which has been passing on from generation to generation.

3 Janmashtami traditions followed across India

When we talk of Janmashtami, the Dahi-handi tradition is the most common that comes to mind. People forming a human pyramid from ground –above to reach the butter pot and smash it, portrays Little Krishna’s love for butter. But beyond this too there are several traditions which have been running for long that symbolises instances from the birth and childhood of Lord Vishnu’s eighth avatar.