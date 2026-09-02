Janmashtami 2026: Beyond dahi-handi, 3 traditions that make the festival come alive

Come September and India gears up for Janmashtami. While the festival is celebrated with grandeur and lavishness in Dwarka and Mathura- Vrindavan, several parts of the sub-continent also chime in with their unique tradition which has been passing on from generation to generation.
When we talk of Janmashtami, the Dahi-handi tradition is the most common that comes to mind. People forming a human pyramid from ground –above to reach the butter pot and smash it, portrays Little Krishna’s love for butter. But beyond this too there are several traditions which have been running for long that symbolises instances from the birth and childhood of Lord Vishnu’s eighth avatar.
During Lakshmi Puja, one of the most common beliefs and practice is to draw the footsteps of the Goddess towards your home, as if inviting prosperity and wealth. Similarly, during Janmashtami, several communities draw tiny footprints symbolizing Krishna’s footprints from the entrance of their homes to their prayer hall. This tradition is mostly practiced in South India, where they welcome the Lord to their homes. Rice flour is mixed with water to create a thick consistency which acts as removable paint to create these beautiful footprints and other decorations.
In places like Braj, Dwarka, Rajasthan, Assam and Manipur, one can witness the beauty of Raas Lila, the folk form which enacts Krishna’s story. These are performed in open spaces, mostly in large village fields or temple porticos and attract hundreds and thousands of devotees. These dance dramas bring episodes from Krishna’s life, stories of his childhood, adventures, relationships, and more. Performers were elaborate costumes and the sets are equally grand.
Just like you slowly rock a baby inside the crib, Bal Gopal is placed in elaborately decorated swings or Jhulans and lightly rocked with a string. Many even sing lullabies and bhajans. This is essential to the Janmasthami celebration as it signifies a mother’s love. In fact, mostly married women take part in this tradition although with time, everyone can have their go at rocking the swing. In some parts of the country, Jhulan Utsav may begin even before the actual date of Janmashtami.
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