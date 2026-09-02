Janmashtami 2026: How the Kurdus village in Maharashtra celebrates the dahi-handi tradition over water

Miles away from Mathura-Vrindavan or Dwarka, the zeal of celebrating Janmashtami remains the same in several parts of Maharashtra. In fact, in the village of Kurdus, Alibaug, the age-old dahi-handi tradition is celebrated in the most fascinating way. Popularly, the dahi-handi is hung way above the ground at a considerable height and people form a human pyramid to reach it and smash it open. But, the local community of Kurdus, recreates the whole thing over water!
Imagine a huge well, full of water and in the middle of that well at a considerable height hangs the dahi handi! That is the way this tradition is celebrated in this area of Maharashtra- not on land, but on water. The earliest documented celebration of this kind started in 1992 Young men from the Pingale, Patil, Sheramkar, Thale and Keni families got together to introduce an unforgettable twist to the tradition.
Interestingly, in the earlier versions the men used to take help of a custard apple tree to support themselves while retrieving the butter pot. But with time, the men gained confidence and started taking huge leaps and jumps into the water in this attempt. However, it is important to note one crucial distinction. While traditionally a human pyramid on land is expected to smash the pot, in Kurdus, even being able to touch the pot is counted as a successful attempt.
All about the tradition
On the day of Janmashtami, Govindas gather around the well over which the butter pot is suspended. They start forming chains and human pyramids on the parapet in their attempt to reach the pot. The person who successfully touches it is considered a winner. The pot is then lowered down and smashed inside the well, with all the participants collectively jumping into the water for the grand finale. So, far safety has been of prime importance during the event and no recorded cases of injuries have been marked. Such is the popularity of this version that people from near and far gather just to witness the spectacle.
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