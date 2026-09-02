Janmashtami 2026: How the Kurdus village in Maharashtra celebrates the dahi-handi tradition over water

Imagine a huge well, full of water and in the middle of that well at a considerable height hangs the dahi handi! That is the way this tradition is celebrated in this area of Maharashtra- not on land, but on water. The earliest documented celebration of this kind started in 1992 Young men from the Pingale, Patil, Sheramkar, Thale and Keni families got together to introduce an unforgettable twist to the tradition.

Interestingly, in the earlier versions the men used to take help of a custard apple tree to support themselves while retrieving the butter pot. But with time, the men gained confidence and started taking huge leaps and jumps into the water in this attempt. However, it is important to note one crucial distinction. While traditionally a human pyramid on land is expected to smash the pot, in Kurdus, even being able to touch the pot is counted as a successful attempt.