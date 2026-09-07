DGTL India returns for sixth edition with a stellar international and homegrown lineup

India’s electronic music scene is getting yet another major comeback. Global festival DGTL is back with its sixth edition and is heading to Mumbai and Bengaluru. Scheduled to be held in November, the festival is set to bring a massive lineup of international artistes alongside some of the incredible homegrown talents to the spotlight.

Ready to rave? DGTL India returns with a massive sixth-edition lineup

For those who love to groove to pulsating beats and high-energy sets, DGTL India is all set to bring that excitement to life. Artistes from around the world will join in to tribute electronic music for two days in two of the most happening cities in the country.

The event will unfold at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru and at The Ballard Pier in Mumbai on November 13 and 14. There will be music, art, and massive cultural exposure at the festival grounds.

The event is among the most anticipated on the electronic music calendar, particularly for the spotlight it puts on indie and homegrown artistes, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience and celebrate their sound on a grand scale.