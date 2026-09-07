DGTL India returns for sixth edition with a stellar international and homegrown lineup

India’s electronic music scene is getting yet another major comeback. Global festival DGTL is back with its sixth edition and is heading to Mumbai and Bengaluru. Scheduled to be held in November, the festival is set to bring a massive lineup of international artistes alongside some of the incredible homegrown talents to the spotlight.
For those who love to groove to pulsating beats and high-energy sets, DGTL India is all set to bring that excitement to life. Artistes from around the world will join in to tribute electronic music for two days in two of the most happening cities in the country.
The event will unfold at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru and at The Ballard Pier in Mumbai on November 13 and 14. There will be music, art, and massive cultural exposure at the festival grounds.
The event is among the most anticipated on the electronic music calendar, particularly for the spotlight it puts on indie and homegrown artistes, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience and celebrate their sound on a grand scale.
Also, it is not just about the raging music and pulsating beats, the festival brings about a unique showcase of art to life each year. The sets glow in grandeur, while the venue transforms into a canvas where various forms of art take shape.
From state-of-the art visual experiences to motion enabled lighting rigs, each element comes together to create a raw setting of expression and visually immersive experience. Alongside these, sustainability is another aspect the festival champions each year, with props and sets made from recyclable materials.
Now coming to one of the most anticipated announcements: the lineup. It will bring together international artistes including Nina Kraviz, Vladimir Dubyshkin, Phil Berg, Supergloss, Biianco, Stephan Bodzin (Live), Colyn, Qrion, Nox Vahn, Nicky Elisabeth and others. From the corners of India, acts including Praveen Achary, Parallel Voices, Tasnneem and Kibo will light up the stage. The debutants of 2026 will include Shaun Moses, Sheral, Sublime Sound, Nida and Blu Attic.
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