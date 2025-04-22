DGTL India 2025: The electronic music festival returns for its fifth edition

Get ready to chase the rhythm as DGTL India makes its highly anticipated return this October — bigger, bolder and more boundary-pushing than ever before. DGTL (pronounced ‘digital’), the globally celebrated festival rooted in forward-thinking music, art and sustainability, is set to electrify Indian shores once again with its fifth edition. For 2025, the immersive electronic music experience expands across two vibrant cities — Bengaluru and Mumbai — offering one unforgettable journey that promises to ignite every sense.
Immersive Music Festival Experience
This October, DGTL India transforms the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort in Bengaluru (3 & 4 October) and the NESCO Centre in Mumbai (4 & 5 October) into pulsating playgrounds of sound, light, and innovation. With back-to-back editions in two of India’s most dynamic cities, festival-goers can expect an exhilarating weekend of cutting-edge beats, world-class stage production and DGTL’s signature ethos of eco-conscious revelry.
“Electronic music in India has truly evolved over the past decade — it’s no longer just a niche genre,” shares Arnab Banerjee, organiser of DGTL India. “DGTL is proud to have been part of half of that journey. The energy and enthusiasm from our amazing community here continues to inspire us to push boundaries and deliver an unforgettable experience year after year — and this edition promises to be no different.”
Sustainability, Sound and Stagecraft
The 2024 edition of DGTL spanned four days across two cities, weaving together an eclectic tapestry of global and local talent, innovative lighting and stage design, conceptual art showcases and pioneering sustainability initiatives. 2025 is set to raise the bar even higher. This year’s programme will once again stay true to DGTL’s DNA—curating a genre-defining lineup of international electronic heavyweights, homegrown heroes and visual artists who specialise in crafting full-spectrum sensory experiences.