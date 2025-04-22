DGTL India 2025: The electronic music festival returns for its fifth edition

Immersive Music Festival Experience

This October, DGTL India transforms the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort in Bengaluru (3 & 4 October) and the NESCO Centre in Mumbai (4 & 5 October) into pulsating playgrounds of sound, light, and innovation. With back-to-back editions in two of India’s most dynamic cities, festival-goers can expect an exhilarating weekend of cutting-edge beats, world-class stage production and DGTL’s signature ethos of eco-conscious revelry.

“Electronic music in India has truly evolved over the past decade — it’s no longer just a niche genre,” shares Arnab Banerjee, organiser of DGTL India. “DGTL is proud to have been part of half of that journey. The energy and enthusiasm from our amazing community here continues to inspire us to push boundaries and deliver an unforgettable experience year after year — and this edition promises to be no different.”