Badshah’s Unfinished Tour set to ignite US stages

Riding the electric wave of hype surrounding his freshly dropped four-track EP, the undisputed heavyweight of Indian hip-hop and pop, Badshah, is officially back—with a vengeance. This time, he’s coming for the American stage with The Unfinished Tour, a long-awaited spectacle that promises to be louder, larger, and infinitely more unforgettable.

He came, he saw, he’s not done yet: Badshah’s Unfinished Tour rises

Far from just another concert series, this tour is a bold redemption arc—a full-circle moment crafted to complete the story left hanging by the abruptly curtailed Paagal US Tour 2024. Now, that unfinished chapter gets its long-overdue ending, and fans get the full throttle Badshah experience they’ve been craving.

With a fire in his belly and a mission to put Indian music on the global pedestal where it belongs, Badshah will be lighting up stages in Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, and Chicago throughout September 2025. Armed with his signature fusion of kinetic energy, visual grandeur, and unapologetic swag, the artist is set to turn every venue into a pulsating epicenter of sound, style, and story.

Expect nothing less than a sensory explosion. Think: cinematic visuals, next-gen production, and a setlist that reads like the ultimate fan fantasy. Over 30 tracks will power each show—from chart-busting anthems like Jugnu, Paani Paani, DJ Waale Babu, Genda Phool, and Kala Chashma, to newer sonic marvels from his recent acclaimed projects Ek Tha Raja and Fitoor. This isn’t just a concert—it’s an immersive journey through Badshah’s evolving soundscape.