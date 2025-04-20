BTS’ Jin joins Coldplay onstage in Seoul in surprise reunion with Chris Martin

As the music paused, the duo shared a playful exchange. Chris Martin referred to BTS as ‘the number one band in the world’, saying, “OK. I heard of you guys. And we are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe number 1 I think!” and welcomed Jin back, saying, “We missed you, man, you’ve been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Ok, my brother. Well.. two years ago, or two and a half years.” Jin expressed his gratitude, noting that his first and last concert before enlisting was with Coldplay.