BTS’ Jin joins Coldplay onstage in Seoul in surprise reunion with Chris Martin

Fans in Seoul were treated to an unforgettable moment during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour when BTS member Jin made a stunning return to the concert stage — his first since finishing his mandatory military service. What began as an electrifying Coldplay concert transformed into a touching reunion as Jin joined frontman Chris Martin for a special rendition of The Astronaut and My Universe.
With a handwritten sign that said, “Pick me please. Can I sing The Astronaut with you?”, Jin stepped onto the stage, met with thunderous cheers. Chris Martin noticed the sign, knelt down in response, and Jin mirrored the gesture — a heartwarming moment that sparked applause from thousands in the audience.
The two then embraced and launched into their emotional duet, bringing back memories of their 2022 performance in Argentina just before Jin’s enlistment.
As the music paused, the duo shared a playful exchange. Chris Martin referred to BTS as ‘the number one band in the world’, saying, “OK. I heard of you guys. And we are Coldplay, the second-best band in the world. BTS maybe number 1 I think!” and welcomed Jin back, saying, “We missed you, man, you’ve been in the military, but you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man. Ok, my brother. Well.. two years ago, or two and a half years.” Jin expressed his gratitude, noting that his first and last concert before enlisting was with Coldplay.
Videos and photos from the concert quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the return of “World Wide Handsome” and the strong connection between Coldplay and BTS. Jin is currently gearing up for his solo album Echo, which is set to drop on May 16, while Coldplay continues their global tour.