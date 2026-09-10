Global royals and leaders gather in Oslo to bid final farewell to Norway’s King Harald V

Norway bade a deeply emotional final farewell to King Harald V on Wednesday, as tens of thousands of mourners lined the streets of Oslo. A spectacular 21-gun salute echoed across the capital, marking the start of a solemn funeral procession from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral.
The late monarch, who died aged 89 on August 28, was Europe’s oldest reigning king and leaves behind a 35-year legacy of profound dedication. His coffin, elegantly draped in the red Norwegian royal standard, was followed on foot by his son, the newly enthroned King Haakon VIII, alongside other senior royals. Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, and Haakon’s wife, Queen Mette-Marit, gracefully followed the procession by car.
The historic gathering brought together a remarkable assembly of global dignitaries and royalty. The monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco and Jordan joined the procession to pay their respects. Also in attendance were Prince William, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and political figures from over 20 nations, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
As the service commenced, the entire nation paused for a minute of silence. During the deeply moving ceremony, parliament speaker Masud Gharahkhani fondly recalled the king's down-to-earth nature. "King Harald was close to the people," Masud noted, sharing that "he wasn’t afraid to meet people in his rubber boots". Masud further reflected on the late monarch's inspiring 2008 New Year's address, quoting: "I wish we would stop using the term 'the weakest in society.' In reality, some of these people are among the strongest of us all". Masud concluded, "He lived up to his motto: He gave his all for Norway".
Bishop Olav Fykse Tveit, who beautifully led the service, also highlighted the enduring bond between the monarch and the public. "The love between the people and King Harald has not ended — quite the contrary," Olav shared, referencing the overwhelming tributes outside the palace. Over 46,000 citizens visited the chapel during the week he lay in state, reflecting a legacy of remarkable warmth and public devotion. Following the ceremony, Harald's coffin was transported to Akershus Fortress, taking its final resting place in the crypt of the palace chapel alongside his ancestors.