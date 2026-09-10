Global royals and leaders gather in Oslo to bid final farewell to Norway’s King Harald V

The historic gathering brought together a remarkable assembly of global dignitaries and royalty. The monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco and Jordan joined the procession to pay their respects. Also in attendance were Prince William, Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and political figures from over 20 nations, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As the service commenced, the entire nation paused for a minute of silence. During the deeply moving ceremony, parliament speaker Masud Gharahkhani fondly recalled the king's down-to-earth nature. "King Harald was close to the people," Masud noted, sharing that "he wasn’t afraid to meet people in his rubber boots". Masud further reflected on the late monarch's inspiring 2008 New Year's address, quoting: "I wish we would stop using the term 'the weakest in society.' In reality, some of these people are among the strongest of us all". Masud concluded, "He lived up to his motto: He gave his all for Norway".