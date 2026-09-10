Why do Coorg families still treasure their guns?

Among the community's best-known traditional weapons is the peeche kathi, an ornate dagger traditionally worn at the waist with the kupya chale, the distinctive Kodava traditional attire. The odikathi, a larger curved blade historically associated with warfare, has also found a place in ceremonial life. For instance, at Kodava weddings, the groom traditionally carries the odikathi as part of his wedding attire.

Historically, Kodavas have enjoyed a special exemption from certain firearms licensing requirements, allowing eligible members of the community to possess firearms under specific conditions. The roots of this arrangement go back to the British period, when the colonial administration formally recognised the Kodavas' longstanding martial traditions.

Today the weapons are said to be more about what they represent. An old gun may have belonged to a grandfather; an ornate dagger may have been carried at wedding generations ago or a ceremonial sword may have its own family story.

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