Why do Coorg families still treasure their guns?

Walk into a traditional ancestral home in Kodagu, Karnataka, and you might notice something rather unusual- guns, daggers and swords displayed alongside family photographs and heirlooms. For the Kodava community, these aren't simply weapons. They are tangible reminders of ancestry, identity and a martial tradition that has been passed down through generations.
The Kodavas are an ethno-linguistic community native to Kodagu (Coorg, Karnataka), with a long-standing association with hunting, agriculture and warfare. Their customs place a strong emphasis on ancestor and nature worship and their history has shaped many of their customs, where weapons continue to have a place in both everyday heritage and ceremonial life.
The relationship is particularly visible during Kailpodh (translated to festival of weapons), the Kodava festival associated with arms, traditionally observed after the agricultural season. It is said that families bring out their guns and traditional weapons, clean them and offer prayers. The festival also marks the beginning of the traditional hunting season, with gunshots forming part of the celebrations. Weapons also feature during Huttari, the harvest festival. Even important family milestones have been marked by gun salutes, including the birth of a child and the death of a family member.
Among the community's best-known traditional weapons is the peeche kathi, an ornate dagger traditionally worn at the waist with the kupya chale, the distinctive Kodava traditional attire. The odikathi, a larger curved blade historically associated with warfare, has also found a place in ceremonial life. For instance, at Kodava weddings, the groom traditionally carries the odikathi as part of his wedding attire.
Historically, Kodavas have enjoyed a special exemption from certain firearms licensing requirements, allowing eligible members of the community to possess firearms under specific conditions. The roots of this arrangement go back to the British period, when the colonial administration formally recognised the Kodavas' longstanding martial traditions.
Today the weapons are said to be more about what they represent. An old gun may have belonged to a grandfather; an ornate dagger may have been carried at wedding generations ago or a ceremonial sword may have its own family story.
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