How Sangam literature mapped human emotions through five Tamil landscapes

Palai is the landscape of heat, dryness and difficult journeys, representing the emotional terrain of separation and hardship. Unlike the other thinai, Palai is not necessarily a permanent desert; it could emerge when other landscapes were transformed by intense heat and drought. Love here is tested by distance, danger and circumstance, often through a long and difficult journey. The scorching heat, lack of water and uncertainty of the road mirror the fear, loneliness and anxiety of being apart. Its harshness reflects how the world itself can feel hostile when someone you love is no longer there.

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