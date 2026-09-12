Animal welfare in Chennai: Small acts that make a difference

For some people, compassion begins with a grand gesture. For the Sundari Silks family—Radha Lakshmi, her elder brothers Shankar Raman and Manmohan Ram, it began with a Labrador that came home many years ago.
“We have loved pets and animals since we were young,” says Shankar. “My elder brother was the one who first brought home the Labrador, and from there our love for dogs and other animals only grew stronger. Today, caring for animals has become something all of us in the family are deeply committed to.”
What started as affection soon became a way of life. Since 2010, every Sundari Silks showroom and the family’s homes have followed one simple but meaningful practice: keeping water available for animals throughout the day. Separate bowls are placed for dogs and birds, with the bird containers positioned higher so they can drink comfortably.
Feeding has also become part of the family’s daily routine. Pigeons are fed twice a day at every location, and squirrels often join them for a share of the meal.
“It’s lovely to watch them gather together,” says Shankar.
“My sister Radha is very passionate about animals,” says Shankar. “She has recently adopted an Indie pup and takes care of her with a lot of love. She also helps street dogs by ensuring that at least two dogs are sterilised every month and works to find them loving homes through adoption.”
Their care extends far beyond feeding. Whenever Manmohan Ram comes across an injured dog or one suffering from severe skin disease, he ensures the animal is taken to a veterinary hospital, treated until it recovers, and then either returned to its familiar territory or relocated to a safer environment, depending on its condition.
One rescue, in particular, became especially close to the family’s heart. An Indie dog, badly injured in a two-wheeler accident, was rescued, treated and eventually adopted by them. Today, she lives safely at the family’s back office.
Over the years, the family has adopted over eight dogs and nearly 10 cats, giving permanent homes to animals that might otherwise have remained on the streets.
Their efforts are strengthened by like-minded neighbours as well.
“A neighbour feeds street dogs every single day without fail, including Sundays. Together, we help sterilise about two dogs every month to support humane population control,” says Shankar.
For the family, animal welfare is not an occasional act of kindness but a shared responsibility woven into everyday life.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
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