Animal welfare in Chennai: Small acts that make a difference

Feeding has also become part of the family’s daily routine. Pigeons are fed twice a day at every location, and squirrels often join them for a share of the meal.

“It’s lovely to watch them gather together,” says Shankar.

“My sister Radha is very passionate about animals,” says Shankar. “She has recently adopted an Indie pup and takes care of her with a lot of love. She also helps street dogs by ensuring that at least two dogs are sterilised every month and works to find them loving homes through adoption.”

Their care extends far beyond feeding. Whenever Manmohan Ram comes across an injured dog or one suffering from severe skin disease, he ensures the animal is taken to a veterinary hospital, treated until it recovers, and then either returned to its familiar territory or relocated to a safer environment, depending on its condition.

One rescue, in particular, became especially close to the family’s heart. An Indie dog, badly injured in a two-wheeler accident, was rescued, treated and eventually adopted by them. Today, she lives safely at the family’s back office.

Over the years, the family has adopted over eight dogs and nearly 10 cats, giving permanent homes to animals that might otherwise have remained on the streets.

Their efforts are strengthened by like-minded neighbours as well.

“A neighbour feeds street dogs every single day without fail, including Sundays. Together, we help sterilise about two dogs every month to support humane population control,” says Shankar.

For the family, animal welfare is not an occasional act of kindness but a shared responsibility woven into everyday life.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

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