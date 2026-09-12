At 40 editions, Prasad Bidapa’s model hunt proves that great modelling is far more than good looks!

It is this instinct for looking beyond the obvious that has perhaps defined his career most strongly. He is equally candid about the fact that not everyone who enters the hunt will become a star. After intensive training, nearly 100 models are presented and promoted over the following year, but Prasad knows that the real education begins once the work starts. “Modelling is not really a money-making proposition,” he says. “It’s something to groom and polish you and get you in touch with the right people,” he concludes.

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