How did a US president end up inspiring the teddy bear?

For a man known for his enthusiasm for big-game hunting, the president considered shooting the helpless, tethered animal unsportsmanlike. The incident might have remained a curious footnote in history, but newspapers quickly picked up the story. Soon, the image of the president who refused to shoot a bear made headlines across the country.

Political cartoonist Clifford Berryman was quite inspired by the same and turned it into a cartoon, published in The Washington Post on November 16, 1902. His illustration caught the attention of Brooklyn shopkeeper Morris Michtom, who, along with his wife Rose, made stuffed toys.

Michtom saw an opportunity, and he created a stuffed bear inspired by Berryman’s cartoon and dedicated it to the president, naming it ‘Teddy’s Bear’. Roosevelt reportedly gave permission for his name to be used, and the toy became an instant sensation. Its popularity eventually led Michtom to establish the Ideal Novelty and Toy Company.