How did a US president end up inspiring the teddy bear?

Few childhood toys have a story as unexpected as the humble Teddy Bear. The cuddly stuffed animal found in nurseries and as a bedtime companion owes its name to an American president, Theodore Roosevelt, and to a hunting trip that took an unexpectedly soft turn.
The story began on November 14, 1902, near Onward, Mississippi, where Roosevelt had joined a bear-hunting expedition at the invitation of Mississippi Governor Andrew H Longino. After three days of hunting, however, the president had failed to spot a single bear. Determined to help, Roosevelt’s assistants and experienced bear hunter Holt Collier cornered a black bear cub, tied it to a willow tree and called the president over, suggesting that he take the shot. However, Roosevelt refused.
For a man known for his enthusiasm for big-game hunting, the president considered shooting the helpless, tethered animal unsportsmanlike. The incident might have remained a curious footnote in history, but newspapers quickly picked up the story. Soon, the image of the president who refused to shoot a bear made headlines across the country.
Political cartoonist Clifford Berryman was quite inspired by the same and turned it into a cartoon, published in The Washington Post on November 16, 1902. His illustration caught the attention of Brooklyn shopkeeper Morris Michtom, who, along with his wife Rose, made stuffed toys.
Michtom saw an opportunity, and he created a stuffed bear inspired by Berryman’s cartoon and dedicated it to the president, naming it ‘Teddy’s Bear’. Roosevelt reportedly gave permission for his name to be used, and the toy became an instant sensation. Its popularity eventually led Michtom to establish the Ideal Novelty and Toy Company.
Around the same time, German designer Richard Steiff was developing a soft toy bear with movable joints, helping establish a new standard for teddy bear design and craftsmanship.
More than a century later, the story continues to live on in unexpected ways. Artist AP Shreethar has brought the world of teddy bears to life at the Teddy Museum in Pondicherry, where visitors can also find a life-size figurine of Theodore Roosevelt as well.
So the next time you see a teddy bear, remember that this beloved childhood icon was born not from a bedtime story, but from a president’s decision to spare a bear.
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