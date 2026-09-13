Victorian hair jewellery: How 19th-century families wore their grief

But why not a painted miniature, a lock tucked in a drawer, a simple photograph?

Hair doesn't decay. It doesn't fade in sunlight the way ink or dye might. It requires no chemical preservation, no glass case protecting it from humidity. A curl of hair taken from someone in 1850 looks, physically, almost exactly as it did the day it was cut.

Photography existed by the mid-19th century, but it was expensive, slow, and required the subject to still be alive to sit for a portrait. Death often arrived without warning. Hair, on the other hand, could be gathered after the fact, sometimes literally from the deathbed, giving grieving families a final physical connection to someone who might never have been photographed at all.

And unlike almost every other material culture of mourning, hair was free. A wealthy widow might commission a gold-and-enamel brooch from a fashionable London jeweller, but a farm labourer's wife could tie a simple braid with ribbon and tuck it into a locket bought for pennies. Grief, for once, had a material that crossed class lines.