Victorian hair jewellery: How 19th-century families wore their grief

Open a velvet-lined drawer in an antiques shop today and you might find something unsettling at first glance: a brooch with a delicate, feathery pattern behind glass, a ring with a woven golden-brown braid coiled beneath its stone, a watch chain that isn't made of metal at all. Look closer and you'll realise what you're holding. Human hair, arranged with the patience of a goldsmith, worn daily by someone who loved and lost the person it came from.
Some might think it to be macabre. To a Victorian mourner, it was an act of devotion, discretion, and permanence.
No single event shaped the craze for mourning jewellery quite like the death of Prince Albert in 1861. Queen Victoria's grief became a decades-long public performance, and the rest of society, eager to follow royal fashion as closely in death as in life, adopted her rituals wholesale. Black clothing, jet ornaments, and hairwork jewellery became markers of respectability. To not observe proper mourning dress was to risk being seen as cold, careless, or worse.
Before Albert's passing, sentimental hair ornament had been traded for generations between lovers, friends, and family; this custom can occasionally be traced back to remembrance jewellery from the Georgian era and even earlier folk traditions. Victoria brought it completely into the mainstream and gave it an own visual language: jet, hair, black enamel, and seed pearls (which stand for tears) were incorporated into ever complex designs.
But why not a painted miniature, a lock tucked in a drawer, a simple photograph?
Hair doesn't decay. It doesn't fade in sunlight the way ink or dye might. It requires no chemical preservation, no glass case protecting it from humidity. A curl of hair taken from someone in 1850 looks, physically, almost exactly as it did the day it was cut.
Photography existed by the mid-19th century, but it was expensive, slow, and required the subject to still be alive to sit for a portrait. Death often arrived without warning. Hair, on the other hand, could be gathered after the fact, sometimes literally from the deathbed, giving grieving families a final physical connection to someone who might never have been photographed at all.
And unlike almost every other material culture of mourning, hair was free. A wealthy widow might commission a gold-and-enamel brooch from a fashionable London jeweller, but a farm labourer's wife could tie a simple braid with ribbon and tuck it into a locket bought for pennies. Grief, for once, had a material that crossed class lines.
But long before it became inseparable from Victorian grief, exchanging a woven lock of hair was a gesture of romantic devotion or friendship between the living — a 19th-century equivalent of a promise ring, given as a token that endured no matter the distance between two people.
By the early 20th century, the practice was fading fast, and two forces killed it more or less simultaneously. The first was photography, which by the 1900s had become cheap and widely accessible, giving families a far easier way to preserve a loved one's likeness. The second, more brutal cause was the sheer scale of death brought by the First World War. When a nation is burying an entire generation of young men, the elaborate, individualised mourning rituals of the Victorian era — a year of full mourning, hand-woven memorial jewellery for each loss — simply become unsustainable. Grief had to become faster, plainer, more collective.
By today's standards, it is unquestionably an odd object. However, when a century and a half of altered traditions are removed, what remains is something almost astonishingly straightforward: a physical fragment of a person, held near, worn as evidence that loss and love don't have to remain unseen.
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