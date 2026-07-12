What is Crinoline, the Victorian fashion trend that killed many women?

The Crinoline skirt was one of the most iconic fashion fads during the Victorian Era. The skirt emerged in the 1850s as a fashion replacement for the heavy petticoats. The airy skirt gave women freedom of movement, but at the same time had a deadly design flaw. Crinolines were made of highly combustible material and were full of air pockets that could quickly catch on fire. Historians state that roughly 3,000 women lost their lives in crinoline fires in the 19th century.

Why Crinoline became so popular

It was a petticoat made up of hoops of steel and clothed in fabric. The dress helped women wear fashionable wide dresses without having several layers of underclothing. This type of dress was light, comfortable, and easier to wear. So, it was favoured by women of all social classes.