Are stripes back? Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are making it work for summer

Every summer fashion picks a favourite child. In 2026, it’s stripes. This season belongs to crisp, playful, endlessly wearable stripes. Celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Taylor Swift are making a compelling case for why the classic print has suddenly become fashion’s most versatile obsession.
Stripes are no longer limited to stereotypical Parisian chic or nautical clichés. The 2026 version has a much fresher vibe. Consider coordinated striped outfits, fitted striped pants for the metropolitan heat, breezy striped maxi dresses for summer lunches and oversized striped shirts draped over swimwear.
Oprah Winfrey, who recently wore a striking dusky pink striped shirt as seen on Oprah Podcast, is one of the best examples of effortless clothing. She looked classy without overdoing it with this look. Taylor Swift, meantime, has been spotted wearing chunky heels and a striped midi dress that seems like a summer postcard. Then there is Reese Witherspoon, who wore a shirt with vertical stripes of yellow and white. She is perhaps one of Hollywood's longstanding representatives of elegant Southern attire. Her interpretation of the style is more traditional than avant-garde. Kate Hudson was also seen in an over-the-shoulder sweater and wide-leg black denim.
Stripes instantly create structure making even relaxed outfits look put together. They add movement, contrast and visual interest without requiring complicated layering or accessories.
Different stripe styles flatter different moods and body types. Thin vertical stripes create an elongating effect and work beautifully on trousers, maxi dresses and oversized shirts. Bold horizontal stripes feel playful and retro, especially in knitwear and fitted dresses. Stripes also evolve easily across aesthetics. From coastal grandmother, minimalist Scandinavian dressing to Y2K revival and quiet luxury.
Oversized striped shirts are the most popular item this season. They serve as layering pieces, beach cover-ups, airport attire, and business essentials all at once.
Another big winner are maxi dresses with stripes. They provide the simplest one-step summer ensemble imaginable because they are lightweight, airy, and eye-catching. Because they provide length without being too dressy for everyday wear, vertical striped versions seem particularly sophisticated.
In neutral colours like butter yellow, beige, navy, and chocolate brown, wide-leg linen versions with delicate stripes have emerged as the unofficial standard for stylish summer attire. From fitted knit midi skirts to voluminous cotton skirts — which fashion insiders are pairing with everything from plain tanks to matching striped tops.
Stripes are familiar without being boring. Statement-making without being loud. And unlike some trends that demand commitment, stripes ask very little of the wearer while giving maximum payoff.
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