Are stripes back? Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are making it work for summer

Every summer fashion picks a favourite child. In 2026, it’s stripes. This season belongs to crisp, playful, endlessly wearable stripes. Celebrities from Oprah Winfrey to Taylor Swift are making a compelling case for why the classic print has suddenly become fashion’s most versatile obsession.

Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon just made stripes cool again

Stripes are no longer limited to stereotypical Parisian chic or nautical clichés. The 2026 version has a much fresher vibe. Consider coordinated striped outfits, fitted striped pants for the metropolitan heat, breezy striped maxi dresses for summer lunches and oversized striped shirts draped over swimwear.