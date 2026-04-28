Taylor Swift spotted with dad Scott Swift in NYC wearing a $300 dress and $9,750 Dior Bag

Taylor Swift stuck to tradition in his attire. He donned a grey suit jacket, with a button-down shirt and grey pants, to match his daughter’s elegant style. That night, Scott Swift was heading for dinner at San Vicente West Village. His company included Jerrod Carmichael, Jack Antonoff, Ashley Avignone, and her dad.

Earlier in April, Taylor Swift opted for a minimalist look when she stepped out in New York. Swift was seen wearing a black strapless top along with a champagne satin skirt. She kept things simple with her accessories, carrying a Dior bag and some gold accessories from Audry Rose. But her makeup still made a statement, with her bold ruby red lipstick standing out.

The more subdued approach reflects a departure from Taylor Swift's glamorous period in support of her new 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, where bold silhouettes were prevalent. Swift made her appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 on March 26 wearing a set of corset and skirt in the shade of seafoam green created by Wiederhoeft, complemented by Jimmy Choo shoes. The ensemble paid tribute to her music video Opalite, which had an ethereal fairy tale vibe to it.