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Why do Indian mothers traditionally put kajal dots on newborn babies?

Kajal dots have long symbolised protection, affection and tradition, but doctors warn that products used around a baby's eyes may carry serious health risks
Kajal dots have been used for generations to ward off nazar and mark a baby's protection
Kajal dots for babies: An age-old ritual
Updated on
2 min read

Kajal dots have been an important part of childhood rituals in India for many generations. It is believed that Indian mothers would apply dots of kajal on babies and little children. This was done with the hope that it could protect the children from nazar and provide comfort from the sun and dust.

Kajal dots carry cultural meaning, but safety questions remain

Childhood has traditionally been considered to be an exposed period of life, making the use of the kajal dots more than a cosmetic routine. Application of even a small dot of kajal on the back of the ear, cheeks, forehead, and around the eyes used to drive away the negative energies and save a baby from the evil eye.

The preparation and application were usually done by mothers and grandmothers. This ceremony made for an early grooming ritual and also for daily bonding time. While outside or at any family gathering, a little mark on the cheek meant that the child had been made immune to nazar.

Others used kajal for the edge of the eyelids, believing that it enlarged their eyes and sharpened their vision. Others used kajal because it had a cooling effect on their eyes, especially during hot seasons. But these uses lack scientific evidence.

Kajal dots once formed part of a hands-on ritual shared by mothers and grandmothers
Kajal dots have carried different meanings in Indian homes, blending family rituals with beliefs

The tradition has been in existence from ancient times. According to the report, kajal comes from kohl in ancient Egypt, which was used over 4,000 years ago for purposes of beautification, sun protection, and eye health. In India, the use of kajal dates back to the seventh century.

Kajal was used in ancient Egypt more than 4,000 years ago for beauty, sunlight protection
Kajal was used in ancient Egypt more than 4,000 years ago for beauty, sunlight protection

Kajal or anjana, as it is known in Ayurveda, has been made with the help of substances such as castor oil, ghee, camphor, triphala, tulsi and lamp soot. Traditional claims include cooling the eyes, supporting vision, keeping dust away and providing mild antiseptic effects.

Today, doctors are worried about kajal dots along with kajal application in general. Pediatrists usually advise against kajal on infants because many kajal brands have toxic ingredients, such as lead or charcoal. Some possible side effects of using kajal are irritation of the eyes, infection, allergies, choking, breathing trouble, and lead poisoning.

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Kajal dots have been used for generations to ward off nazar and mark a baby's protection
Did you know in ancient Egypt kohl was used to combat eye disease?
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