Why do Indian mothers traditionally put kajal dots on newborn babies?

Kajal dots have been an important part of childhood rituals in India for many generations. It is believed that Indian mothers would apply dots of kajal on babies and little children. This was done with the hope that it could protect the children from nazar and provide comfort from the sun and dust.

Kajal dots carry cultural meaning, but safety questions remain

Childhood has traditionally been considered to be an exposed period of life, making the use of the kajal dots more than a cosmetic routine. Application of even a small dot of kajal on the back of the ear, cheeks, forehead, and around the eyes used to drive away the negative energies and save a baby from the evil eye.