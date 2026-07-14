Did you know in ancient Egypt kohl was used to combat eye disease?

The kohl used to include other components in addition to antimony powder, including powdered pearls, rare gems, leaves of silver and gold, frankincense, coral, saffron, fennel, neem, and many more. These components could be combined with other substances like oil, gum, fat of animals, milk, or even water.

Ancient Egyptian kohl was worn by everyone regardless of their economic standing, but better quality Kohl was a sign of prosperity. Some people who could not afford the product used ashes obtained from it. The significance of the eye make-up was not only present in life but also persisted into death. Containers of kohl together with the tools used to apply kohl were placed within gravesites.