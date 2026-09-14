A deep dive into the kite-flying tradition during Vishwakarma Puja

Once upon a time, the sky was full of colours— blue, red, yellow, green, white, black, and more —when kites ruled the evening skies, especially during Vishwakarma puja. Children and adults ran to empty grounds or rooftops and playfully competed against one another, their faces showing myriad emotions depending on the plight of their kites. But as times change, these simpler joys of life seem to be vanishing. Ahead of Vishwakarma puja, we take a look at the kite-flying tradition and its significance today.

The kite-flying tradition

Mythologically, Vishwakarma is recognised as the divine architect of the Gods, making him an embodiment of creativity, imagination, technical precision, and intricate craftsmanship — all of which find reflection in a kite. While there has been no concrete origin story of this tradition, there are several factors, cultural influences, metaphors, and grandma stories that have allowed this tradition to merge and thrive in Bengal seamlessly.

First, Vishwakarma is known as a master craftsman who built flying chariots like the Pushpak Vimana, and kites fly in the skies. Second, his works are elegant, thoughtfully produced, creative, and efficient in design. Kites are the precise placement of rods, strings, and plastic/ paper, hiding science in plain sight. Third, according to some historically accepted accounts, kite flying began in Bengal around the 1850s among the wealthy zamindars, where this practice was not just recreation but also a show of wealth. Fourth, when Wajid Ali Shah set up his mini-Awadh in Metiabruz, he introduced several traditions like kite flying and kite fighting prevalent in the North. And lastly, Vishwakarma puja, largely seen as a worker’s festival, promoted this mode of budget recreation on clear, blue September skies.