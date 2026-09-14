A deep dive into the kite-flying tradition during Vishwakarma Puja

Once upon a time, the sky was full of colours— blue, red, yellow, green, white, black, and more —when kites ruled the evening skies, especially during Vishwakarma puja. Children and adults ran to empty grounds or rooftops and playfully competed against one another, their faces showing myriad emotions depending on the plight of their kites. But as times change, these simpler joys of life seem to be vanishing. Ahead of Vishwakarma puja, we take a look at the kite-flying tradition and its significance today.
Mythologically, Vishwakarma is recognised as the divine architect of the Gods, making him an embodiment of creativity, imagination, technical precision, and intricate craftsmanship — all of which find reflection in a kite. While there has been no concrete origin story of this tradition, there are several factors, cultural influences, metaphors, and grandma stories that have allowed this tradition to merge and thrive in Bengal seamlessly.
First, Vishwakarma is known as a master craftsman who built flying chariots like the Pushpak Vimana, and kites fly in the skies. Second, his works are elegant, thoughtfully produced, creative, and efficient in design. Kites are the precise placement of rods, strings, and plastic/ paper, hiding science in plain sight. Third, according to some historically accepted accounts, kite flying began in Bengal around the 1850s among the wealthy zamindars, where this practice was not just recreation but also a show of wealth. Fourth, when Wajid Ali Shah set up his mini-Awadh in Metiabruz, he introduced several traditions like kite flying and kite fighting prevalent in the North. And lastly, Vishwakarma puja, largely seen as a worker’s festival, promoted this mode of budget recreation on clear, blue September skies.
Know your kites
We went on a kite hunt around the city to some of the oldest kite shops to understand what’s in demand today. Saikat Dutta of India Kite near Santosh Mitra Square mentions, “We have been running the shop for 58 years. Community kite flying in urban areas has significantly declined, but professional kite flying has increased. While no new designs come to market, we customise. Some popular traditional designs are Mombati, Mukhpora, Petkata, and Chandiyal.”
Bilash Shaw, who has been running his 75-year-old shop around Moulali, mentions, “In Kolkata, the art of flying kites has gone down a lot, and due to this, the sales and production have also decreased by almost 50 per cent. Earlier, kites were made with paper, but now plastic kites are in higher demand. They are better quality, don’t tear easily, are suitable for embossing different designs, and are budget-friendly. Individuals, rather than clubs and societies, buy the kites the most.” This year he has stocked varieties like Spider Man, scallop designs, Chota Bheem, Doraemon, Mario, Motu Patlu, and Minions.
Make your own kite
Those who have seen the art of making kites may recall that it isn’t very difficult to try out at home. All you need is strong adhesive, sturdy paper, bamboo sticks, and thread / manja. You can also prepare the traditional adhesive by heating flour and water until it coagulates into a sticky, gum-like consistency. Take a colourful square piece of paper. Place one bamboo stick diagonally in the middle, dividing the paper vertically. Take the second stick, bend it like an arch, and place it on top of the first stick, dividing the paper horizontally. The upper part will be smaller in area than the lower part. You may tightly tie the thread/manja at the intersection of the two sticks or add another paper to make the kite’s tail and safely secure the string to it.
The digital tale
Today, kites are used as symbols placed on idols, to decorate the stage, and to host kite-making or kite-decorating competitions in the community before a few enthusiastic volunteers finally release them into the sky. But an astonishing change is replacing the familiar sound of Bho Katta when you defeat a kite with the mechanical cheering when many steer their kites through digital controls over an artificial sky. Yes, digital kite flying has taken over. You can fly the kite on your own terms through simulators, at any time of day, compete virtually with others, and try to keep the tradition alive. However, can taps of the fingertips really substitute for the swift movements of the manja and the strategic release from the latai? Only time will tell whether the kite-flying tradition can be revived or become a story of the past trapped between screens.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.