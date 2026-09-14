How Pondicherry became Sri Aurobindo’s spiritual home

The experience begins at the entrance. Phones are switched off, conversations are kept to a minimum and visitors are gently guided through the space by volunteers. At the centre is the Samadhi, the flower-covered marble shrine where Sri Aurobindo and his spiritual collaborator, The Mother, Mirra Alfassa, are laid to rest. Devotees sit quietly around it, heads bowed in meditation. For a city that can otherwise be buzzing with tourists, the sudden stillness feels almost surreal.

Born in Calcutta on 15 August 1872, Sri Aurobindo was sent to England at the age of seven. He studied at St Paul’s School in London and later at King’s College, Cambridge, before returning to India in 1893. He spent thirteen years in Baroda, working for the Maharaja and teaching at Baroda College. It was here that he became increasingly involved in revolutionary activities and began practising yoga.

Following the Partition of Bengal in 1905, he moved to Calcutta and emerged as a leading figure in the nationalist movement. Through Bande Mataram, he openly called for complete independence from British rule. His political activities brought him under the scrutiny of the colonial government and led to several prosecutions.